Document Claims Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison’s FTX Margin Position Was Negative $1.3B in May 2022 – Bitcoin News

In a number of recent interviews, the former co-founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), explained that he “wasn’t running Alameda” and he “didn’t know the size of their position.” In a more recent discussion with The Block’s Frank Chaparro, SBF explained that auditors were looking at FTX’s corporate financials, but the auditors were “not looking at customer positions and not looking at customer risk.” This week, an FTX insider speaking to Bitcoin.com News under terms of anonymity shared a document that purportedly shows Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison’s personal account was in the hole by $1.31 billion in May 2022.
Morgan Creek CEO Says FTX Co-Founder SBF Was a ‘Pawn’ Used to ‘Punish’ the Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

Following FTX’s collapse, many industry executives, influencers, luminaries, and politicians have shared their opinions about the carnage the event has caused to crypto markets and a great deal of innocent bystanders. On Dec. 2, the CEO and founder of Morgan Creek Capital, Mark Yusko, explained in an interview that it’s quite possible that the FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was merely a “pawn” or “useful idiot” leveraged to “punish the industry.”
SHIB Falls Whales Move To Other Crypto Assets

As investors look to consolidate profitable positions, big moves are being made in the crypto market, and recently top Ethereum whales have switched their assets from SHIB to other coins. This move has removed the popular meme coin from their list of top ten assets. Shiba Inu is also feeling...
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News

Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
How To Trade with Hammer Candlestick Pattern

Online trading is something more than just reading the news and buying assets at lower prices. Foremost, as an active day trader, you have to gain skills in technical analyses and master certain tools. Today, we will speak on how you should use candlestick charting patterns to benefit from the long-term perspective.
ByBit Crypto Exchange to Cut Staff by 30 Percent as Market Slump Sees No End

The global crypto market fell from its last year’s valuation of $3 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,44,97,715 crore) to currently stand at $864 billion (roughly Rs. 70,25,994 crore) after back-to-back blows to the sector. Amid the ongoing crypto winter, ByBit crypto exchange has decided to lay-off 30 percent of its workforce. The development was confirmed by ByBit CEO Ben Zhou on Twitter. With this, the 2018-founded company has joined the list of several other crypto players who resorted to the same measure in order to make their operations more cost efficient.
SHIB Price Trends Sideways, Will It Surge Anytime Soon?

The crypto market’s overall performance has not been impressive, including memecoins like SHIB. The prices of almost all crypto assets declined over the past few weeks. But then, the story changed just when it seemed like the market was to witness high volatility. With the strong influence of the...
Brazilian Companies Break Crypto Purchasing Records Again in October – News Bitcoin News

According to the latest reports from the Brazilian tax authority (RFB), institutions have again broken crypto purchasing records in Brazil. The organization registered that almost 42,000 companies purchased some kind of cryptocurrency during October, a new record that overturns the 40,161 that declared having purchased crypto during September. Brazilian Companies...
Penetration Scanning Must Be Key Part of The Modern Business Arsenal

Security remains among companies’ top challenges, permeating nearly every business decision today. In recent years, bad actors have grown increasingly sophisticated in their methods, indiscriminately targeting companies of all sizes. The threat continues to grow in size and complexity, and unfortunately, no one is out of reach. The pandemic...
XRP Price Set For A 13% Leap

XRP, the 7th largest cryptocurrency with more than $19.74 billion market capitalization, appears to be poised for a healthy surge. Unfortunately for traders, investors or prospective buyers of the crypto asset, this upward movement will be temporary and the bears are expected to take control shortly after the altcoin registers an uptick in its price.
Pakistan to Get CBDC by 2025, State Bank of Pakistan Commits to Adopt Blockchain Technology

Pakistan is accelerating efforts to roll-out its CBDC in the next two years. The country’s central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), has decided to select and licence electronic money institutions (EMIs) to issue e-money to facilitate digital payments. A CBDC (central bank digital currency) is the digital representation of a fiat currency, that is supported on the blockchain technology, making transaction records unchangeable and transparent. The country had reportedly set up three sub-committees in January to examine the crypto sector from all angles before the nation finalises its stance on crypto legalisation.
Micron’s most advanced SSD yet should boost your next business laptop

Micron Technology has launched a new solid-state drive (SSD), dubbed the Micron 2550 NVMe SSDm. The company claims the 2550 is the world’s first SSD to ship using NAND, a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data, with over 200 layers. The US...
Google Pixel Phone Update Installation Could Get Much Faster With Future Update: Report

Google is reportedly working on faster full over-the-air (OTA) updates for its Pixel phones. The tech giant is said to be planning to reduce the installation time for OTA updates. Updates are installed in the background on Pixel phones, allowing users to continue to use their devices without waiting for the process to complete. However, it takes as long as 20 minutes, and the company is said to have submitted software patches to speed up the process to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code tracker.
SMB Cyber Insurance: The End of Innocence

The cyber insurance landscape has changed dramatically in recent years – for both insurers and policyholders. In many ways, the past two years have spelled the end of innocence for this market, which was once willing to rely on simple cybersecurity checklists for policy underwriting. Today, things look very different – especially for SMBs, who lack both the deep pockets and the in-house resources their enterprise colleagues enjoy. What’s changed, why, and what can SMBs looking for cyber insurance expect?
Researchers develop intelligent segment routing scheme for network management

Traffic engineering has attracted much research attention, especially in recent years as networks grow in size and complexity. Network operators increasingly need better ways to manage the massive amounts of data flowing through their networks. A team of researchers has proposed an intelligent routing scheme for traffic engineering that achieves load balancing with limited control overheads.

