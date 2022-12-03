ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Questionable vs. Charlotte Hornets

The LA Clippers have been without their star duo for roughly two weeks now. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both dealing with injuries that have kept them sidelined for a stretch of games that has been rough for the Clippers. The team has done well to stay afloat in their absence, but role players like Reggie Jackson are playing injured while trying to carry an unrealistic workload. That is not a sustainable method.
Nike makes decision on Kyrie Irving’s future

Nike suspended its relationship with Kyrie Irving last month amid the latest drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star, and the company has now decided to sever ties altogether. A Nike spokesperson said Monday that Irving is no longer associated with the brand, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Nike...
