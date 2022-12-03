Body The Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma established the Ponca Enterprise Gaming, LLC and from that the Fancy Dance Casino was established and open for operation in September of 2020. The casino is located off of Interstate 35 just north of Perry, Oklahoma. The Ponca Tribe was very active in Indian Gaming in the 1980’s and was one of the first tribes in the State of Oklahoma to offer high-stakes bingo. As bingo eventually became an obsolete form of Indian gaming, the Ponca Tribe was without casino operations for a number of years prior to the development of the Fancy Dance Casino. One of the core tenants of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), enacted by Congress in 1988, is to promote economic development, tribal self-sufficiency, and strong tribal government.

PERRY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO