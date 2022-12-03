Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says Apple has fully resumed Twitter advertising
Apple is Twitter's biggest ad client, and has returned to advertising at its normal level according to Elon Musk — but it's still not clear if it ever slowed down ad buys.
AirPods Pro production stop hammers Goertek's revenue by 60%
Apple's production order changes for second-generationAirPods Pro has severely impacted assembler Goertek's finances, with it seeing a 60% cut in revenue for the year.
Apple adding hundreds of App Store price points, as low as $0.29
Apple has announced that in the spring it will provide developers with 900 price points, plus newApp Store pricing tools to set prices by country and region.
Apple's mixed-reality headset rumored to arrive in late 2023
Apple's in-development mixed-reality headset could see its launch pushed back from early 2023 to later in the year, indicates analystMing-Chi Kuo, with software issues causing an extended delay.
Apple's Self Service Repair launches in Europe
Apple's Self Service Repair is now available in eight European countries, with tools for common repairs on theiPhone 12 and iPhone 13 ranges, plus Apple Silicon Macs.
'Inadequate' AirTag anti-stalking features lead to lawsuit
Filed on Monday at a federal court in San Francisco, two women claim that Apple's AirTag has been used by their former partners in attempts to track down where they went. Apple is accused of making a device that is supposedly unsafe, due to how it can be easily used for abusive purposeslike stalking.
Apple engaged in illegal anti-union tactics, finds labor board
The National Labor Relations Board has evidence that Apple used anti-union tactics to try to stop unionization efforts, including interrogating and coercing employees.
Apple reveals the top podcasts of 2022
After announcing the App Store Awards and releasingApple Music Replays for customers, Apple has now revealed what the top podcasts of 2022 were.
New AirPods Pro extend Apple's wireless earbud market dominance
Apple's launch of the second-generationAirPods Pro helped extend its lead in the "True Wireless Stereo" market in the third quarter, according to new market research data.
Cherry releases two keyboards & Bluetooth mouse for Mac users
Cherry Americas has released two keyboards specifically forMac users, plus a Bluetooth mouse to help enhance productivity. The new products include the KW 9100 Slim for Mac, KC 6000C keyboards, and the Bluetooth-enabled GENTIX
Biggest Apple News+ magazines may be having a tough time
New data shows that people are reading fewer big-name publications in theApple News+ subscription service — but it's not clear if it's a sign of a wider trend.
Apple Pay South Korea launch delayed by regulators
The launch ofApple Pay in South Korea continues to slowly roll onwards, with the latest delay in proceedings forced at the last-minute by a regulatory review.
Three heart rate measuring patents used in suit against Apple invalidated
Apple got handed a big win on Tuesday, after the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated three of AliveCor's patents that a court ruled Apple had violated.
How to use cheat.sh in macOS Terminal
Terminal can be complex, so it's good that there's a single online repository of cheat sheets for it that can give you more information. Here's how to see it. Igor Chubin has created a
Apple Watch Ultra is back on sale at Amazon, delivers by Christmas
Save $50 on the 2022 Apple Watch Ultra at Amazon, with multiple styles available for delivery by Christmas.
Foxconn could resume full iPhone production by early January
Apple's majoriPhone supplier Foxconn says that it is getting production back to normal following COVID lockdown and workers rioting.
How and when to use multiple calendars in iOS 16 & macOS Ventura
Whether you use Apple's own Calendar app or a powerful third-party alternative, you can stay more organized by leveraging multiple calendars. Here's why, when, and how to do it.
Apple Watch could get more hands-free tilt controls in future watchOS update
The Apple Watch could include more gestures similar to Raise to Speak in the future, after the revelation Apple has explored the possibility of producing more hands-free ways to interact with wearable devices and other hardware.
How to remove duplicate photos in macOS Ventura
You can quickly find your duplicate photos and videos in themacOS Ventura Photos app, and you don't need to download any third-party apps. Here's how to do it.
How to use foreign file systems in macOS
Apple's macOS provides a way to mount and access storage volumes used by other operating systems on your desktop. Here's how to get started.
