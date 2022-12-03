Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Phyllis Arlene Jones
Phyllis Arlene Jones went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 2, 2022. She was born October 15, 1934 in Park, Nebraska, on a farm. As a young girl she enjoyed riding horses with her cousin, Ruby, and they would often spend the days laughing. She married Haden T. Jones on September 7, 1952, and remained married until his death in 2014. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed traveling, singing, friends, playing cards, and sharing their faith.
Ponca City News
Jeanne Roby Freeman
Ponca City resident Jeanne Roby Freeman, 73, ended her journey and met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her most precious blessings from above, her three children, when her story on Earth ended. Jeanne was born on June 22, 1949 in Ponca City,...
Ponca City News
Eudene “Dene” Stacy
Eudene “Dene” Stacy (88), wife, mother, Granny, friend, and inspiration to all. An amazing woman who could have done anything, but she chose to love her husband and raise her family – devoting everything to them. She was born April 6, 1934, in Onia, Arkansas, to Marvin and Ezia Fletcher, and peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 22, 2022. On November 6, 1952, she married Robert John “Bob” Stacy. They began their lives together in Ponca City, OK, where they started their family. Later, they moved to Odessa, Texas where they raised their children, and then retired in the Lake Texoma area. Within the past few years, they moved to Edmond, OK to be with family.
Ponca City News
Shop with a Cop project receives $5000 donation
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) is gearing up for their annual “Shop with a Cop” project for Christmas. This project, which has been off and on for several years, has been put on by PCPD annually for the last seven years. The project received a big...
Ponca City News
Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday
Body Ponca City 8th Graders visited Pioneer Technology Center (PTC) on Friday, Dec. 2 to walk through all of the 15 programs that were featured. This is part of a two-day period that provided tours to over 700 extra students of the PTC campus from area partner schools.
Ponca City News
Enid defeats Wildcat cagers 68-54
Body ENID -- The Ponca City Wildcats lost their second game of the young season Friday, as Enid prevailed 68-54. The Wildcats were behind most of the way, trailing 291-7 at the end of the first half, 46-38 after three periods. Ponca City made a couple of bids to bypass...
Ponca City News
Ponca Enterprise Gaming Board supports tribal elders
Body The Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma established the Ponca Enterprise Gaming, LLC and from that the Fancy Dance Casino was established and open for operation in September of 2020. The casino is located off of Interstate 35 just north of Perry, Oklahoma. The Ponca Tribe was very active in Indian Gaming in the 1980’s and was one of the first tribes in the State of Oklahoma to offer high-stakes bingo. As bingo eventually became an obsolete form of Indian gaming, the Ponca Tribe was without casino operations for a number of years prior to the development of the Fancy Dance Casino. One of the core tenants of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA), enacted by Congress in 1988, is to promote economic development, tribal self-sufficiency, and strong tribal government.
Ponca City News
Ponca Police seeking information on robbery suspect
Body On Sunday morning just after 5 am, Stop N Go at 501 W Highland was robbed at gunpoint. The robber is believed to be a younger white male. He is approx. 5’6” and heavier set. He was carrying a small revolver. If you have any information concerning this robbery you can contact the Ponca City Police Department at 580-767-0370. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 580-762-5100.
Ponca City News
Cowboys land back in Arizona to face a new head coach at a bowl game again
Body Dec. 5—Oklahoma State’s bowl scenario is similar to a year ago. The Cowboys are headed to Arizona to face a team that will now have the same head coach as it started the season. However, it’s not an identical situation. Oklahoma State isn’t playing in a New...
Comments / 0