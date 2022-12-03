ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Lottery Winner In Ontario Restarted His Phone & Checked His App 5 Times Before It Sunk In

Malfunction or life-changing fortune? That's the question Lotto Max winner Adam Stesco had to ask himself after seeing "Big Winner" pop up on his OLG app back in October. According to OLG, Stesco won a whopping $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Although it took him a minute to believe it.
GTA Rent Prices Went Down In Some Areas Again & Homes Are Getting Cheaper Too

December marks the second consecutive month that Toronto rent prices have dropped, and renters aren't the only ones in the city in for good news ahead of the holidays. Those looking to buy a home will also see a slight decrease in the city's market this month as real estate trends continue to point downwards.

