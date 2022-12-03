Malfunction or life-changing fortune? That's the question Lotto Max winner Adam Stesco had to ask himself after seeing "Big Winner" pop up on his OLG app back in October. According to OLG, Stesco won a whopping $100,000 after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the October 14, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Although it took him a minute to believe it.

1 DAY AGO