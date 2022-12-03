Let’s see what crypto news the first day of winter has brought with U.Today’s top four stories. Shiba Inu demonstrated a dramatic drop in the number of holders over the past eight days, Etherscan data shows. By the first day of winter, the SHIB holder count decreased to 1.25 million from a recent peak of 1.28 million on Nov. 23. Thus, 30,000 addresses, or 2.3% of the total maximum number, have gotten rid of the Shiba Inu token on their balances. The data is also in line with how big investors behave. As previously reported by U.Today, Ethereum whales have been actively reducing the share of Shiba Inu tokens in their holdings, bringing their number to 8.03 trillion coins, which is now equivalent to $74.47 million.

5 DAYS AGO