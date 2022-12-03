Read full article on original website
Algorithm Known for Outpacing Crypto Markets Goes Fully Risk On, Favoring Ethereum, Polygon and One ETH Rival
A trading robot with a reputation for outperforming the digital asset markets is sharing its newest portfolio allocations amid the ongoing bear market. Every week, the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The bot’s latest data reveals that...
u.today
Number of SHIB Holders Drops Dramatically, James K. Filan Expects “One Big Ruling” in Ripple Case Soon, SHIB Listed by Bitcastle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s see what crypto news the first day of winter has brought with U.Today’s top four stories. Shiba Inu demonstrated a dramatic drop in the number of holders over the past eight days, Etherscan data shows. By the first day of winter, the SHIB holder count decreased to 1.25 million from a recent peak of 1.28 million on Nov. 23. Thus, 30,000 addresses, or 2.3% of the total maximum number, have gotten rid of the Shiba Inu token on their balances. The data is also in line with how big investors behave. As previously reported by U.Today, Ethereum whales have been actively reducing the share of Shiba Inu tokens in their holdings, bringing their number to 8.03 trillion coins, which is now equivalent to $74.47 million.
Elon Musk's SpaceX unveils Starshield satellite services for U.S. military
SpaceX is rolling out a new business line called Starshield to support U.S. military applications that will build upon the company's existing Starlink satellite system.
