Ellicott City, MD

WTOP

Md. State Police investigate deadly hit-and-run along I-95

Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning. It happened along southbound Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County shortly before 10 a.m. Officers who were responding to a report of a struck pedestrian found 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Collision With Overturned Vehicle and Entrapment on Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the I270 interchange on Southbound Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday morning around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person has been extricated after being trapped in their vehicle. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday

BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot Owings Mills, police say

BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in an Owings Mills shooting, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Officers are currently on the scene of the shooting, said officials. Police will give out more information on the shooting investigation when it becomes...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Shore News Network

Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays

HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Man dies after getting struck by 3 separate cars in Columbia

A Columbia man was struck three times by three separate cars along I-95 just before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia, died at the scene. Police tell us Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion outside of their vehicle.
COLUMBIA, MD
WUSA9

3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
BALTIMORE, MD

