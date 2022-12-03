Read full article on original website
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
WTOP
Md. State Police investigate deadly hit-and-run along I-95
Maryland State Police are looking for a black 2009 Nissan Altima that they believe killed a Howard County man Sunday morning. It happened along southbound Interstate 95 near the Intercounty Connector in Prince George’s County shortly before 10 a.m. Officers who were responding to a report of a struck pedestrian found 23-year-old Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke of Columbia. He was declared dead at the scene.
Driver Struck, Killed By Cars, Tractor-Trailer During Argument Outside Vehicle On I-95: Police
A violent scene played out on I-95 in Maryland early on Sunday morning when a man attempting to assist a woman who wandered into the roadway during an argument on the side of the road was struck by multiple cars, state police announced. Howard County resident Ceaser Alfred Charles Burke,...
fox5dc.com
3-year-old killed in Ellicott City crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A 3-year-old was killed in Ellicott City Friday in a crash that left six others injured. The crash happened just before 6:15 p.m. on northbound Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40. Howard County Police say a truck hauling a tanker rear-ended a minivan setting...
Nottingham MD
Assault reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, officers responded to the 700-block of Peterson Road in Middle River (21220) for a report of a disturbance. At the scene, two individuals stated that they were strangled by one other during an altercation. Both were placed under arrest.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Collision With Overturned Vehicle and Entrapment on Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a collision involving two vehicles at the I270 interchange on Southbound Old Georgetown Road on Tuesday morning around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, one person has been extricated after being trapped in their vehicle. Some lanes are currently blocked and drivers are advised to seek an alternate route and to expect delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday
BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers. Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street. Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information."I would never expect anything like that to happen...
ATF works with multiple departments to investigate recent gun store burglaries
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Baltimore Field Devision is working with Anne Arundel County and Montgomery County Police department to investigate multiple gun store robberies
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot Owings Mills, police say
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being injured in an Owings Mills shooting, according to Baltimore County Police Department. Officers are currently on the scene of the shooting, said officials. Police will give out more information on the shooting investigation when it becomes...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays
HOWARD CO., MD -Police in Howard County have issued a warning to motorists to avoid Route 97 in the area of Route 97 and Jennings Chapel Road due to a serious motor vehicle crash with a tree down across the road. “Expect significant delays in the areas of Route 97 at Jennings Chapel Road (tree down) and Route 32 at Old Frederick Road (multi vehicle collision). Will update,” the Howard County Police Department said. The notice was effective as of 9 am, Tuesday morning. The post Traffic Alert: Crash expected to cause Route 97 backups and delays appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge
An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident. In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
WBAL Radio
Man dies after getting struck by 3 separate cars in Columbia
A Columbia man was struck three times by three separate cars along I-95 just before 10 a.m. on Sunday morning. Ceasar Burke, 23, of Columbia, died at the scene. Police tell us Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the road and having a discussion outside of their vehicle.
wfmd.com
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
3-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash; 6 others injured
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A toddler was killed and six other people were injured in a multi-car crash that began when a tanker truck rear ended a car. Around 6:14 a.m. on Friday, Howard County Police officers responded to a crash involving four vehicles on Route 29. The driver of a 2018 Peterbilt truck hauling a tanker was driving north on Route 29, near the ramp for Route 40, when they crashed into the back of 2002 Honda Odyssey.
foxbaltimore.com
19-year-old woman killed early Sunday morning was pregnant, say Baltimore police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The young woman killed early Sunday morning has been identified by Baltimore City Police, and police also confirm that the teen was pregnant. Police say 19-year-old Jaymyra Burrell was killed in a shooting just after 3 a.m. on December 4 in the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue. in northeast Baltimore. Police also say that Burrell was pregnant.
Nottingham MD
Drunk passenger points gun at taxi driver on Belair Road, Nottingham storage unit burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 10:15 a.m. on Friday, December 2, an individual broke into a storage unit in the 7900-block of Rossville Boulevard in Nottingham (21236). The suspect stole various items then fled the scene. At...
