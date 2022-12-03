ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Rep. Mike Moyle Elected new Speaker of the Idaho House

BOISE - Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives in a private vote held by House Republicans on Wednesday night. Moyle, R-Star, will take over the top spot in House leadership that had been held by Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for the past 10 years.
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington

BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Navy Attack Submarine Named for Idaho Welcomes new Commander

GROTON, CT - The USS IDAHO, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, is on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active US Navy service in 2025. This is the first Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in over 100 years. A committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy.
Out of State Hunters Swamp Idaho's Elk and Deer tag Sales

BOISE — As with everything involving the outdoors in Idaho, increased interest from out-of-state has created a lot of demand for available opportunities. Each year, when a limited number of nonresident hunting tags for elk and deer go on sale on a first-come, first-serve basis on Dec. 1, it has become a kind of Black Friday, complete with lines and frustrations.
Idaho has the Lowest Electricity Rates in the Country, Washington State is 7th Lowest

LEWISTON - According to a recent 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Idaho has the lowest average electricity cost in the nation, at 8.17 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington state had the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour.
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Washington State Sets Price Limit on Carbon Credit Trading

Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season

BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
Guaranteed basic income boosted by Washington DSHS

(The Center Square) – Dr. Lori Pfingst, senior director of poverty reduction for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, touted the feasibility and benefits of implementing guaranteed basic income in Washington state during a Friday hearing of the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee. Guaranteed basic...
Oregon Issues Recall for Marijuana Extract Products

PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The OLCC in a press release Friday, Dec. 2, reported the possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
