Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Parents Frustrated by Empowering Parents Grant Program Delays
Boise resident Shannon Orr and her three children are exactly the type of people the Idaho Legislature intended to help through the Empowering Parents Grant Program. She has been homeschooling her children for nearly three years, her family’s income is below $60,000 and she needed more educational materials for her lesson plans.
Rep. Mike Moyle Elected new Speaker of the Idaho House
BOISE - Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, was elected speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives in a private vote held by House Republicans on Wednesday night. Moyle, R-Star, will take over the top spot in House leadership that had been held by Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, for the past 10 years.
Cottonwood, Bovill Among Those Awarded Drinking Water and Wastewater System Grants
BOISE — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has announced the award of $1,681,466 to 26 drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades. as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan. “Families, farmers, ranchers, and all...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of the state and meet...
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Idaho DEQ awards millions for water improvement; Lewiston, Craigmont, Juliaetta, Genesee, Kooskia included
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced grant awards of more than $59 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve 11 drinking water and wastewater systems across the state, according to a press release. The $59.1 million in construction grants are part of $300 million distributed through...
Fall 2022 Idaho Reading Indicator Results Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels
BOISE - The latest results from Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show overall proficiency exceeding pre-pandemic levels, with especially strong improvement in kindergarten and first grade. Statewide results in the fall IRI indicate 56.7% of students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level,...
Navy Attack Submarine Named for Idaho Welcomes new Commander
GROTON, CT - The USS IDAHO, a Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine currently under construction, is on schedule to be christened in 2024 and commissioned into active US Navy service in 2025. This is the first Navy vessel to be named after Idaho in over 100 years. A committee of Idaho volunteers is working to plan for the warship’s christening and commissioning activities under guidelines set by the Secretary of the Navy.
Out of State Hunters Swamp Idaho's Elk and Deer tag Sales
BOISE — As with everything involving the outdoors in Idaho, increased interest from out-of-state has created a lot of demand for available opportunities. Each year, when a limited number of nonresident hunting tags for elk and deer go on sale on a first-come, first-serve basis on Dec. 1, it has become a kind of Black Friday, complete with lines and frustrations.
Idaho has the Lowest Electricity Rates in the Country, Washington State is 7th Lowest
LEWISTON - According to a recent 2021 state electricity profiles report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Idaho has the lowest average electricity cost in the nation, at 8.17 cents per kilowatt hour. The national average is 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour. Washington state had the seventh lowest electricity rate in the nation, 8.75 cents per kilowatt hour.
Supreme Court Rules Washington State Can Begin Collecting Capital Gains Tax
OLYMPIA — The Washington Supreme Court says the state can begin steps to collect a controversial capital gains tax, while a Douglas County court case that found the tax unconstitutional is under appeal. Douglas County Judge Brian Huber ruled in March that the tax, put in place by the...
Alaska Governor Threatens to sue Biden Administration Over State Land Development Halt
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s prepared to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency if it blocks the development of over 300 miles of Alaska-owned land. EPA Region 10, which covers Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and hundreds of Tribal Nations, recommended the agency finalize its decision to prohibit development of the Pebble deposit in the Bristol Bay area, the governor said. The EPA has 60 days to make a final determination.
Washington State Sets Price Limit on Carbon Credit Trading
Each share of planet-warming emissions bought and sold in Washington’s forthcoming carbon market will cost between $22 and $81, the state announced Thursday. The final price of each credit will be determined by demand in next year’s emission-allowance auctions, a key program in Washington’s efforts to eliminate carbon pollution from its biggest industries.
Fourth Idaho Snowplow Struck this Season
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation Department is once again reminding drivers to give snowplows plenty of room to maneuver following the fourth snowplow strike of the 2022 winter season. Both of the last 2 plow strikes occurred near Soda Springs, ID. According to the ITD, fortunately nobody was injured in...
Guaranteed basic income boosted by Washington DSHS
(The Center Square) – Dr. Lori Pfingst, senior director of poverty reduction for the Washington Department of Social and Health Services, touted the feasibility and benefits of implementing guaranteed basic income in Washington state during a Friday hearing of the House Housing, Human Services & Veterans Committee. Guaranteed basic...
IDOC director suspends preparation for Dec. 15 execution of Pizzuto
Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt has notified the Idaho Board of Correction he believes it is unlikely the Department will be able to secure the chemicals necessary to carry out the scheduled execution of Gerald Pizzuto. In a memo to the Board, Director Tewalt says he believes the...
House Democrat blasts Biden over 'fancy dinner' that includes Maine lobster
(The Center Square) – A U.S. House Democrat blasted President Joe Biden for his planned ritzy dinner with France’s leader Emmanuel Macron. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, called out Biden on Twitter, suggesting the president is a hypocrite for crushing the lobster industry with strict regulations while purchasing 200 lobsters from Maine for the state dinner with Macron.
Washington state ranked 31st in the nation for drop in unemployment claims
SEATTLE – Washington state ranks in the bottom half of the country in terms of week-over-week decreases in unemployment claims, according to an analysis from WalletHub released on Thursday. “Washington ranks 31st in terms of unemployment claims decreasing,” said Jill Gonzalez, analyst for the personal finance website. To...
Oregon Issues Recall for Marijuana Extract Products
PORTLAND — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has issued a mandatory recall for several marijuana products due to the potential presence of pesticides. The OLCC in a press release Friday, Dec. 2, reported the possible marijuana product contamination is a result of failure to follow OLCC and Oregon Health Authority rules for tracking and isolating marijuana products where the presence of pesticides has been detected.
Idaho Fish & Game Issues Apology for Delays During Nonresident Tag Sales on Thursday
BOISE - The Idaho Fish and Game has issued an apology after many hunters experienced delays yesterday during the first day of nonresident deer and elk tag sales for next year's season. According to the IDFG, the website experience record demand for about 200 different types of nonresident deer and...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0