Pioneer Village to host second annual Christmas in the Village

 3 days ago

Pioneer Village Museum is hosting its second annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2-6 p.m. Admission is free, although donations will be accepted.

Horse-drawn sleigh or wagon rides cost $1, and there is a materials charge for those who wish to craft activities. Other events planned include caroling, warming fires, children's crafts and cookie decorating, visits with Santa, who will hand out goodie bags and accept letters, live entertainment, hot food and beverages, face painting and the lighting of a 20-foot spruce. The museum's gift shop will be open for shoppers.

