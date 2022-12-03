Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 14?
The number 13 has long been associated with bad luck, and plenty of teams had it in Week 13. In San Francisco, Miami's bid to be the top team in the AFC took a hit at the hands of the 49ers. But Miami's misfortune was nothing compared to their opponents'. The New York Jets came up just short in a potential statement game in Minnesota. And the No. 1 team in last week's rankings (the Kansas City Chiefs) stumbled in Cincinnati. The Baltimore Ravens eked out a win over the Broncos, but it came at a high price.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire: James Cook and More Top Free-Agent Adds
The 2022 fantasy football regular season may nearly be at its end, but it’s still a critical time to be active on the waiver wire. Several widely available free agents could elevate your team in the playoffs. Most of these players may not be the type of talent that can win weeks regularly, but they could save your season if a starter goes down with an injury.
Bleacher Report
Report: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Could Return for Playoffs; Out 7-8 Weeks with Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could return from his foot injury in time to play in the postseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter provided more context Tuesday:. The 31-year-old suffered a broken foot Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and was forced to undergo what was thought to be season-ending surgery. He had soreness in his left knee after taking a hit against the New Orleans Saints the week prior.
Bleacher Report
Report: Lamar Jackson's Knee Injury Is Sprained PCL; Ravens QB Could Miss 1-3 Weeks
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in the team's 10-9 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 13, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter added injuries of this nature "often sideline" a player for one to three weeks. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided an update Monday...
Bleacher Report
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Smart Matchup Plays, Sleepers and More
With Week 13 done, the fantasy playoffs have arrived in many season-long leagues. From here on out, every wrong lineup decision could end an otherwise fruitful fantasy campaign. Finding the right fantasy matchups in Week 14 won't be easy. Players such as Lamar Jackson and Kenneth Walker III are dealing...
Bleacher Report
NFL Standings 2022-23: Week 14 Records, Playoff Scenarios, Wild-Card Review
No team has punched its ticket to the NFL playoffs just yet. That could happen during Week 14, though. Three teams—two in the NFC, one in the AFC—could officially become postseason participants by the time the docket is complete. Two of those clubs could be crowned division champions, too.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow And More Players Making Late NFL Award Surges
The 2022 NFL regular season has only five weeks remaining, but none of the prestigious award races can be called yet. Several players have entered the awards mixes by making late-season pushes. Whether they fell out of contention earlier in the year or weren't even mentioned in the discussion at all until recently, they could shake up the status quo if they continue surging.
Bleacher Report
Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers
The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Bleacher Report
A.J. Brown Deletes Tweet Saying He Wasn't Trolling Jon Robinson After Titans Firing
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown insisted he wasn't trolling former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson, even though it wasn't a stretch to make that connection. Brown, who scored two touchdowns in Sunday's win over his former team, tweeted a link to a shirt on his website and captioned...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Knee Injury Not Season-Ending, Ravens' John Harbaugh Says
The Baltimore Ravens ruled quarterback Lamar Jackson out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos with the knee injury he suffered in the first half. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters after the 10-9 victory that the injury will not end Jackson's season but may take "days to weeks" to heal. He will undergo further testing Monday.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released
There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Bleacher Report
Bears Fans Rip Coaches as Justin Fields, Chicago Collapse vs. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The more things change, the more they stay the same for the Chicago Bears. Chicago may finally have its franchise quarterback it has long been searching for in Justin Fields, but it still can't figure out how to beat the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay won the latest edition of the rivalry 28-19 in Sunday's showdown at Soldier Field, improving to 5-8 with the victory.
Florida State loses former four-star offensive tackle to Transfer Portal
Three Seminoles have entered the portal this week.
Bleacher Report
Kyle Shanahan: 'Always Been a Fan' of Baker Mayfield, 'Feel Real Good' with 49ers QBs
With Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance both out for the season with injuries, the San Francisco 49ers seem like a natural landing spot for Baker Mayfield. The Carolina Panthers announced they released Mayfield on Monday, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the possibility of adding him. "I've...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott Didn't Start vs. Colts Due to Discipline Issue
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed after Sunday's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts that star running back Ezekiel Elliott didn't start because of a disciplinary reason. Jones added that the issue was nothing major. Jerry Jones said Ezekiel Elliott didn’t start tonight because of a disciplinary reason. Jerry...
