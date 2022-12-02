Read full article on original website
Police continue search for Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is still searching for a woman indicted on Nov. 18 in Laurel County.
2 Lexington men arrested for multistate police chase, attempted officer assault
Two Lexington men are facing an array of charges after allegedly leading authorities on a multi-state police chase.
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky man arrested for the second time in one month on new charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is in jail again for the second time in just weeks following a theft complaint in a nearby county. Early Sunday morning, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies were on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a home in Somerset.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
wklw.com
Perry Co Man Facing Charges of Threatening Police Officer
A Perry Co man facing several charges including for allegedly threatening a Police Officer. Hazard Police say on November 26 officers tried to do a traffic stop on Ronnie Lee Sebastian of Bonnyman on East Main Street but instead of pulling over he reportedly took off and, they allege, drove the wrong way on several roads including KY-15 with his light. The Hazard Herald reports Officers broke off the chase but when Sebastian later called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, dispatchers pinpointed his location and Hazard Police picked him up at a Grocery Store. He allegedly threatened the officers for which he faces a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening on top of evading, assault and wanton endangerment.
wymt.com
Inmate escapes Southern Ky. detention center, taken back into custody
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement agencies in Southern Kentucky joined forces on Sunday, Dec. 4 to catch an escaped inmate. The Williamsburg Police Department, Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police responded to the Whitley County Detention Center after an inmate escaped. Williamsburg police said an...
935wain.com
Russell County Female Arrested On Theft Charges Resulting From Lengthy Investigation
Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman initiated an investigation after a local business, on liberty road, reported a theft of nearly $5,000. After the investigation was completed the case was submitted to the Adair Circuit Grand Jury by Sheriff Brockman. As a result an indictment of arrest was secured by Commonwealth Attorney Brian Wright .
k105.com
Investigation into drug trafficking organization results in seizure of 2 lbs of meth
An eastern Kentucky man has been busted with two pounds of methamphetamine. According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County deputies, the London Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI “conducted a joint operation into an organization trafficking illegal narcotics in Laurel and Pulaski County.”
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Warrant Following Dispute Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Brandon Cawood age 38 of East Bernstadt on Monday afternoon December 5, 2022 at approximately 12:09 PM. The arrest occurred off old KY 30 approximately 5 miles north of London after Deputy Houston was dispatched to a dispute complaint there.
wvlt.tv
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
wymt.com
Bell County Sheriff’s Department looking for stolen truck
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are looking for a stolen truck. The truck was taken Friday afternoon from Hubbard’s Cabins on Highway 25E in Fourmile. It was last seen going towards Barbourville. If you have any information, you can call Bell...
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Investigation
An update from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department:. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy...
wbontv.com
Richmond man facing manslaughter charges stemming from overdose death
The overdose death of a woman here in Richmond back in November, has now resulted in the arrest of a 66 year old Richmond man. According to Police reports, officers were called to a location here in Richmond for reports of a deceased woman last month. Upon arriving on scene, officers saw evidence that the woman died due to an overdose. After conducting an investigation, officers concluded that the last person the victim spoke to was 66-year-old Vincent Pickens.
thebig1063.com
Bell County Sheriff's Department nets five arrests for drug trafficking
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has made five arrests in November 2022 after lengthy investigations into drug trafficking in the area. The investigations, led by Chief Deputy Jared Smith and Sgt. Frank Foster resulted in the arrest of:. 55-year-old Tammy Baker of Newtown, 3 counts - Trafficking Meth <...
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
LAFALLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Tuesday afternoon that officers had found a body in Norris Lake. The officers found the body around 11 a.m., officials said, in the Macedonia area in LaFollette. While the person was not identified, officials did say it was a male. They also said officers found a vehicle in the water.
wvlt.tv
103-year-old WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky is remembered as a humble soldier and father
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One group of army men who fought in WWII, included Clay County’s very own Henry Ledford. “He went in in 1944, so he was there in the winter of ‘44, which I’ve heard that it was the coldest winter in Europe in 100 years. People would say, just like now, it’s really cold. He would say these people don’t know what cold is!” Kenneth Ledford, Henry’s eldest son, said.
wymt.com
SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways. “We started doing about 75 and now we’re up to 300 each time that we do this,” said Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamie Maxey. Through Calvary...
q95fm.net
Man Convicted of Trafficking Meth in Eastern Kentucky Sentenced to 25 Years
A federal court sentenced a Tennessee man to 25 years in prison Yesterday for drug trafficking in Eastern Kentucky. 39-year-old Marlon Jermaine Johnson of Nashville was found guilty back in July of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of meth, possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon and possessing a gun while trafficking drugs.
lakercountry.com
Russell stays ‘green’; Casey, nearly 50 others now ‘yellow’
Russell County and most of the Lake Cumberland district continue to stay in the green category, or low level of spread, on the latest COVID-19 map released by the Kentucky Department of Public Health. Neighboring Casey County continues to be the only county in the 10-county district in yellow this...
