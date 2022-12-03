Read full article on original website
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Why are South Korea star Son Heung-min and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea.
Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'
Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start Portugal's game against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the World Cup
French president Emmanuel Macron correctly predicts France World Cup result and goalscorers
French president Emmanuel Macron proved himself to be something of a modern-day Nostradamus as he accurately predicted both the score and goalscorers of France’s World Cup last-16 clash with Poland.France cruised into the quarter-finals - where they will face England, should Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions overcome Senegal on Sunday evening - by beating Poland 3-1, as Olivier Giroud scored once and Kylian Mbappe twice for Les Bleus before Robert Lewandowski converted a late consolation penalty.Remarkably, in an interview with Le Parisien published on Saturday, Macron not only predicted the 3-1 scoreline but even accurately called the goalscorers.The president said:...
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Cristiano Ronaldo is now causing trouble for Portugal at the World Cup after his dramatic Manchester United exit
Ronaldo appeared to react angrily to being substituted during Portugal's most recent match at the World Cup in Qatar.
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Portugal coach upset with Ronaldo's actions vs. South Korea, won't confirm status vs. Switzerland
According to ESPN's Rob Dawson, Santos wouldn't confirm whether the star forward would be playing in the team's round of 16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Dawson wrote Monday morning that when Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute of Friday's 2-1 defeat, he looked "visibly frustrated," and cameras caught him seeming to say "he's in a rush to sub me."
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Plus-Size Brazilian Model Claims Qatar Airways Told Her She Was “Too Big For Coach” But Airline Says She Was “Extremely Rude And Aggressive”
A “plus-size” Brazilian model complained on Instagram that she was denied passage after staff told her she was too fat to fly. But Qatar Airways says the real reason she was denied boarding was because her party was rude and lacked requisite documentation for her destination. Plus-Size Brazilian...
Inside abandoned village with 44 homes, hostel and swimming pool that could be yours for just £220,000
AN abandoned village with 44 houses, a hostel and a swimming pool is up for grabs for just £220,000. No one has lived in the small Spanish village of Salto de Castro, in the north west of the country, for three decades. Located on the border with Portugal, it's...
Advocate
Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar
Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Uruguay players charged for confronting World Cup referee
Four Uruguay players have been charged with offensive behavior by FIFA for their angry pursuit of the referee after being eliminated from the World Cup
WATCH: Brazil score following incredible passing move against South Korea at Qatar 2022
Richarlison finished off a slick move that will surely go down as one of the great moments at the World Cp 2022
Washington Examiner
China and Russia creeping further into West as major Latin American nations reject the US
Soon after Brazil’s leftist former president, Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva, secured a non-consecutive third term in October, the White House rushed to embrace the incoming government. With the addition of Brazil, a new bloc of Latin American countries that were once reliable U.S. partners will now be governed by presidents determined to expand ties with China, Russia, and Iran.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
brytfmonline.com
“He was very lucky that I didn’t catch him in front of me.” Deschamps angry because Conde played 42 minutes with gold necklace – Observer
The clock marked 42 minutes into the match between France and Poland when it was revealed that one of the Laws of the Game – 4 in this case – had been violated by French defender Jules Conde. The Barcelona player entered the field with a gold chain around his neck And he had to seek the help of a member of the technical team to remove it, after being called to attention by a member of the arbitration team.
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
