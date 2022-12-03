Weekly Round Up - Nov. 27 - Dec. 3

In Case You Missed It

What's the difference between TRICARE and TRICARE FOR LIFE (TIF)? How does TRICARE operate for the Military and their families? Our expert explains below.

A panel of financial planning experts discusses what divorced women should do with their money and finances.

Eric Weigel of Reimagining Retirement reflects on the nine factors to acquire and maintain wealth.

Consider these four proactive planning moves from our expert that may help you lower your 2022 tax bill.

It's Giving Tuesday. But before you start making donations to charities, check out our Retirement Daily Learning Center webinar with John Nersesian, the head of adviser education at PIMCO.

Our expert shares tips for incorporating charitable giving into your financial plan this time of year.

Should My Spouse and I Hire the Same Estate Lawyer?

There are pros and cons to working with the same attorney as your spouse. Here are four scenarios from our expert to consider when making this decision.

Our expert explores why investing in talent is crucial to a company's success.

Here are some year-end planning tips and opportunities for your health insurance premiums.

A guide to delayed retirement credits and why you wait to claim Social Security.

In this chapter, author Michael Lynch explores the potential methods to making the most of your income by using your head and trusting your gut.

Ask the Hammer

Email your questions to AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com.

Should I Get a Life Insurance Policy on My Child?