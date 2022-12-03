Read full article on original website
mountainliving.com
The Sights, Sounds & Lights of a Colorado Mountain Town in Winter
Colorado’s mountain towns have wintertime magic in spades. A cowgirl would look right at home galloping down Main Avenue in front of Strater Hotel. One of the best ways to get in the spirit of the holidays this winter is by taking a sleigh ride downtown with D & K Wagon Rides.
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
Family of murdered pregnant Indigenous woman now seeking justice
A Colorado family in Ignacio is hurting, after the unthinkable happened to their relative Nikki Burch-Woodhull, who was a mother, daughter and sister. "If anybody treated her bad, she was always trying to find the good," said Ronalynn Tiznado, Burch-Woodhull's older sister. "She lit up a room. We're going to have all that type of energy gone." The body of the 28-year-old was found on Saturday after she had gone missing on Nov. 27. Burch-Woodhull was in the second trimester of a pregnancy, had two other children and was from the Omaha tribe. She was...
Ignacio man in custody in connection with homicide of Indigenous woman
A man from La Plata County is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder after a 28-year-old Indigenous woman from Ignacio was found deceased.
Man arrested on suspicion of murdering previously missing indigenous woman in Colorado
A 34-year-old man from Ignacio was taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of killing Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, a 28-year-old indigenous woman who had been missing for over a week. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Burch-Woodhull was last seen in Ignacio on November 27. She was reportedly in...
nhonews.com
24th Navajo Nation Council honors the life of Fannie Lowe Atcitty
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Hon. Speaker Otto Tso (Tónaneesdizí) and members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council offered their condolences to the family of Fannie Lowe Atcitty. Atcitty was a long-time educator who passed away Nov. 29, 2022. “Ms. Fannie Lowe Atcitty opened the door for women...
kiowacountypress.net
Man arrested in southwest Colorado murder
A 34-year-old Ignacio man is being held on suspicion of second degree murder involving the death of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, 28, an Indigenous woman from Ignacio. Authorities identified a suspect, and arrested Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, Saturday. He was taken to the La Plata County Jail. His first appearance is set for Monday. Investigators believe the suspect was known to Burch-Woodhull.
Experience A Serene Soak At the World’s Deepest Hot Spring in Colorado
Surrounded by the San Juan mountains, Pagosa Springs is one of Colorado's best-kept secrets with stunning views and what many believe to be miracle water. At the Springs Resort in Colorado, you'll find dozens of tubs to soak away your worries and even the world's deepest geothermal hot spring. The...
International Business Times
Pregnant Woman Missing For Over A Week Found Dead, Suspect In Custody
A 34-year-old Colorado man was taken into custody on suspicion of the murder of a 28-year-old pregnant woman who went missing more than a week ago. The body of Raeanna "Nikki" Burch-Woodhull, an Indigenous woman who had been reported missing was found in the area between Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations said, according to The Journal.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
