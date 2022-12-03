A Colorado family in Ignacio is hurting, after the unthinkable happened to their relative Nikki Burch-Woodhull, who was a mother, daughter and sister. "If anybody treated her bad, she was always trying to find the good," said Ronalynn Tiznado, Burch-Woodhull's older sister. "She lit up a room. We're going to have all that type of energy gone." The body of the 28-year-old was found on Saturday after she had gone missing on Nov. 27. Burch-Woodhull was in the second trimester of a pregnancy, had two other children and was from the Omaha tribe. She was...

IGNACIO, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO