cwbradio.com
Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
Shifting storm tracks: Significant storms Friday, next week?
There could be a significant snowstorm in the region Thursday into Friday, though it remains unclear just how far north the heaviest snow will reach. Basically, models in the past 24 hours have suggested a more northerly track for the storm, which would deliver snow to Iowa, southern Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Record spending by special interest groups in 2022 Wisconsin elections: Report
Spending by special interest groups in Wisconsin's 2022 midterm elections cracked the previous record by 50 percent, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Average Gas Prices are Below the National Average
(Bob Hague, WRN) Most Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average for a gallon of gas. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40, .39 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
cwbradio.com
Elections Held at 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Meeting
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Waushara County dairy producer Kevin Krentz has been re-elected president of the state's largest farm organization. According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, on Monday, directors at the 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells voted to give Krentz a third term in office. He will also serve as head of Rural Mutual Insurance Company, both based in Madison.
WBAY Green Bay
Several Major Road Improvements Under Way
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for October
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during October in Wisconsin was $5.99 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was $1.13 below the September price, but $1.20 above last October. Soybean prices were 90-cent lower...
WSAW
We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
Conservationists bristle at stonewalling from DNR bear, wolf advisory committees
Wildlife conservationists in Wisconsin are frustrated after their efforts at influencing state rules guiding the treatment of bears and wolves were unceremoniously shut down by the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) advisory committees on the animals. Both committees are part of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress, a statewide body in...
cwbradio.com
Another Great Crop for Wisconsin Cranberry Producers
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It looks like cranberry producers in the Badger State have raked in another bumper crop during the past growing season. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the USDA released its latest cranberry production estimates, which noted that Wisconsin growers harvested 4.3 million barrels in 2022. That's three...
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior
Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Cheese Factories Made Less Product in October Compared to Last Year
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin cheese factories made less product during the month of October when compared to the previous year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the latest dairy product summary from the USDA, the state produced 286.2 million pounds of cheese during the month. That was...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
northernnewsnow.com
Two quick rounds of snow this week
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
wwisradio.com
Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike
(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Receives Grant to Build Stronger Public Health Workforce
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced it has been awarded a $45 million grant to assess the statewide public health system to help build a stronger public health workforce through retention, recruitment, and training efforts. The funding is part of $3.2 billion being awarded from the U.S. Centers for...
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
