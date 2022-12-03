ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

Nine Couples Nominated for 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Nine farm couples and individuals will compete next month to become the winners of the 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer Award. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, organizers say a special awards weekend is being planned for January 27-29 at the Holiday Inn Manitowoc, where the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges.
WISCONSIN STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Average Gas Prices are Below the National Average

(Bob Hague, WRN) Most Wisconsin drivers are paying less than the national average for a gallon of gas. The national average pump price for a gallon of gas dropped 14 cents in the past week to $3.40, .39 cents less than a month ago and 5 cents more than a year ago, according to AAA.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Elections Held at 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Annual Meeting

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Waushara County dairy producer Kevin Krentz has been re-elected president of the state's largest farm organization. According to Wisconsin Ag Connection, on Monday, directors at the 103rd Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells voted to give Krentz a third term in office. He will also serve as head of Rural Mutual Insurance Company, both based in Madison.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Several Major Road Improvements Under Way

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region has set up three public involvement meetings to introduce several major road improvement projects and solicit comments from residents. On December 7, at 5 p.m., there will be a meeting at the De Pere Community Center, 600...
GILLETT, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Commodity Prices for October

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The average price received by farmers for corn during October in Wisconsin was $5.99 per bushel, according to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that was $1.13 below the September price, but $1.20 above last October. Soybean prices were 90-cent lower...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Another Great Crop for Wisconsin Cranberry Producers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) It looks like cranberry producers in the Badger State have raked in another bumper crop during the past growing season. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the USDA released its latest cranberry production estimates, which noted that Wisconsin growers harvested 4.3 million barrels in 2022. That's three...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior

Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
SUPERIOR, WI
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Two quick rounds of snow this week

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be seeing partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see partly clear skies with lows falling into the single digits above and below zero. There will be increasing clouds early tomorrow morning. WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will have a shortwave trough move through...
DULUTH, MN
wwisradio.com

Wisconsin State Senator Unhappy with We Energies Rate Hike

(Milwaukee, WI) — One of Milwaukee’s Democratic lawmakers is furious with We Energies latest rate hike. State Senator Chris Larson says We Energies customers are ‘losing’ because of the 11 percent rate hike approved last week by the state’s Public Service Commission. We Energies originally wanted a 13 percent hike but regulators lowered it. Larson says the state should not give a for-profit company an energy monopoly over a third of Wisconsin’s population. He is also complaining that We Energies is dragging its feet on green energy. The move to green energy is one of the reasons that We Energies says it needs to charge more for electricity.
WISCONSIN STATE

