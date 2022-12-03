Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Cavaliers Preview: The Anthony Davis revenge tour continuous
Just in case you needed another reminder today, Anthony Davis is good at basketball. Like really good. After leading the Lakers to an impressive statement victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, AD backed up his performance with one of his best games in a purple and gold armor, putting up yet another historic stat line of 55(!!) points to go with 16 rebounds and three blocks. Last weekend was a solid chapter to what now has become the Anthony Davis revenge tour this season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Kristaps Porzingis says Anthony Davis will be in MVP conversation this season
Anthony Davis’ recent performances are in rarified air. Anytime a player is mentioned in the same breath as Shaq during any stretch of games, it puts them in a certain context when it comes to on-court dominance. But it’s a valid comparison considering what AD did over his last...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Raptors Preview: Hydration is key for AD
Everyone has their own little remedies to deal with flu-like symptoms. Some have their choice of over-the-counter medicine that they feel works best for them, while some opt for weirder, more “alternative” types of treatment. I could be even sillier with the beginning of this game preview by listing one of those types of remedies, however, I don’t want to give anyone any ideas.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers first quarter awards
With the Lakers sitting at 10-12, they have officially completed the season’s first quarter. People often say, “it’s too early to talk MVP.” Or “It’s too early to look at standings.” My rebuttal has always been, when is a good time to do so? A few years ago, I figured out the fairest way is to breakdown down the season evenly into four quarters. That way, the check-ins and conversations are consistent and constant.
silverscreenandroll.com
Is Anthony Davis’ stellar play of late sustainable?
Anthony Davis has been quite possibly the league’s most impactful two-way player this year. He’s been just about as efficient offensively as you can hope for as he tries to regain confidence in his jumper and has somehow anchored a top-10 Lakers defense — a legit miracle given who he’s surrounded by.
silverscreenandroll.com
Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) to miss at least a week
The Los Angeles Lakers announced this morning that reserve big man Wenyen Gabriel has been downgraded to out of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight with the left shoulder sprain he sustained against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The team told beat reporters he would be re-evaluated in one week.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers fall apart down stretch without AD, lose to Cavs
Facing off against LeBron James’ former team, the Lakers were unable to get the victory on the road falling against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-102. LeBron led all Lakers with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Thomas Bryant had his best game of the season scoring 17 off the bench covering for Anthony Davis, who suffered from flu-like symptoms early in the game and was ruled out.
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis exits loss vs. Cavaliers with non-COVID illness
Anthony Davis’ hot streak on the court is on hold. The big man exited Tuesday’s 116-102 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms, and the team quickly announced he would not return. This ended an incredible streak from Davis, one that saw him record back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound games and nine straight games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers tried to get Terry Rozier in 3-team Donovan Mitchell trade over summer
As NBA trade rumors concerning the Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook reached a fever pitch this summer, one of the early, odds-on favorites to acquire him were the Charlotte Hornets (likely in a deal headlined by Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, or both). The Hornets were one of the first...
silverscreenandroll.com
The most ridiculous stats from Anthony Davis’ historic weekend
Anthony Davis dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Washington Wizards for a 130-119 win on Sunday night, and anyone who watched the game could tell that he was playing basketball about as well as, if not better than, we’ve ever seen him play it.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers close out Wizards in Sunday matinee
The Los Angeles Lakers took care of the Washington Wizards early on Sunday night, blowing them out 130-119. Anthony Davis continued his recent dominant run, setting a new season-high in scoring for the second consecutive game and establishing a new Laker-high with 55 points (his career-high is 59) to go with 17 rebounds on the night.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers thought they might be able to trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if the Thunder tanked
The Los Angeles Lakers are still playing the waiting game in regard to making a trade or not. Despite the fact that the front office may, someday, end up looking smart and calculated when they do eventually make a deal that makes these already-surging Lakers even better, there is currently no other reported avenue that seems plausibly available to them other than the heavily-rumored Indiana Pacers package.
