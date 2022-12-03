ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Preview: The Anthony Davis revenge tour continuous

Just in case you needed another reminder today, Anthony Davis is good at basketball. Like really good. After leading the Lakers to an impressive statement victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, AD backed up his performance with one of his best games in a purple and gold armor, putting up yet another historic stat line of 55(!!) points to go with 16 rebounds and three blocks. Last weekend was a solid chapter to what now has become the Anthony Davis revenge tour this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Raptors Preview: Hydration is key for AD

Everyone has their own little remedies to deal with flu-like symptoms. Some have their choice of over-the-counter medicine that they feel works best for them, while some opt for weirder, more “alternative” types of treatment. I could be even sillier with the beginning of this game preview by listing one of those types of remedies, however, I don’t want to give anyone any ideas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers first quarter awards

With the Lakers sitting at 10-12, they have officially completed the season’s first quarter. People often say, “it’s too early to talk MVP.” Or “It’s too early to look at standings.” My rebuttal has always been, when is a good time to do so? A few years ago, I figured out the fairest way is to breakdown down the season evenly into four quarters. That way, the check-ins and conversations are consistent and constant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Is Anthony Davis’ stellar play of late sustainable?

Anthony Davis has been quite possibly the league’s most impactful two-way player this year. He’s been just about as efficient offensively as you can hope for as he tries to regain confidence in his jumper and has somehow anchored a top-10 Lakers defense — a legit miracle given who he’s surrounded by.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) to miss at least a week

The Los Angeles Lakers announced this morning that reserve big man Wenyen Gabriel has been downgraded to out of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight with the left shoulder sprain he sustained against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. The team told beat reporters he would be re-evaluated in one week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers fall apart down stretch without AD, lose to Cavs

Facing off against LeBron James’ former team, the Lakers were unable to get the victory on the road falling against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-102. LeBron led all Lakers with 21 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, and Thomas Bryant had his best game of the season scoring 17 off the bench covering for Anthony Davis, who suffered from flu-like symptoms early in the game and was ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Anthony Davis exits loss vs. Cavaliers with non-COVID illness

Anthony Davis’ hot streak on the court is on hold. The big man exited Tuesday’s 116-102 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter with flu-like symptoms, and the team quickly announced he would not return. This ended an incredible streak from Davis, one that saw him record back-to-back 40-point, 10-rebound games and nine straight games with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The most ridiculous stats from Anthony Davis’ historic weekend

Anthony Davis dropped 55 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Washington Wizards for a 130-119 win on Sunday night, and anyone who watched the game could tell that he was playing basketball about as well as, if not better than, we’ve ever seen him play it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers close out Wizards in Sunday matinee

The Los Angeles Lakers took care of the Washington Wizards early on Sunday night, blowing them out 130-119. Anthony Davis continued his recent dominant run, setting a new season-high in scoring for the second consecutive game and establishing a new Laker-high with 55 points (his career-high is 59) to go with 17 rebounds on the night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers thought they might be able to trade for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if the Thunder tanked

The Los Angeles Lakers are still playing the waiting game in regard to making a trade or not. Despite the fact that the front office may, someday, end up looking smart and calculated when they do eventually make a deal that makes these already-surging Lakers even better, there is currently no other reported avenue that seems plausibly available to them other than the heavily-rumored Indiana Pacers package.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy