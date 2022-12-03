Just in case you needed another reminder today, Anthony Davis is good at basketball. Like really good. After leading the Lakers to an impressive statement victory against the Milwaukee Bucks with 44 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks, AD backed up his performance with one of his best games in a purple and gold armor, putting up yet another historic stat line of 55(!!) points to go with 16 rebounds and three blocks. Last weekend was a solid chapter to what now has become the Anthony Davis revenge tour this season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO