Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Adam Sandler recalls threatening to quit Airheads if Brendan Fraser wasn't cast
Adam Sandler raised some rock & roll hell to get Brendan Fraser cast in Airheads. Sandler joked that he discovered a young Fraser and stole him from Pauly Shore, following the latter's turn as a caveman introduced to modern life by two high school outcasts (played by Shore and Sean Astin) in the 1992 comedy Encino Man. "I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler recalled to Fraser in Variety's Actors on Actors.
Adam Sandler Reunites with Brendan Fraser 28 Years After Airheads: 'Remember When I Discovered You?'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi played aspiring rock stars in the 1994 movie Airheads Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler fondly remember making Airheads as "the best party of all time." On Tuesday, Variety published its Actors on Actors conversation between Fraser and Sandler, who star in the 2022 films The Whale and Hustle, respectively, as they reminisced about making the 1994 comedy directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers). "Remember when I discovered you? You were just a kid," Sandler, 56, jokingly told Fraser, 54. "I stole you from...
‘A Different World’: Marisa Tomei Was Fired Because Executive Opposed Inter-Racial Dating Story
'A Different World' producer Debbie Allen had big plans for Marisa Tomei in season 2, but an executive objected so much he fired Tomei from the show.
Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90
Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
Sounds Like Star Trek's George Takei Is Finally Putting An End To His Feud With William Shatner
George Takei might be bringing his long-running feud with William Shatner to an end.
John Leguizamo says Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way was ‘odd’ to witness
John Leguizamo has shared his honest thoughts on Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way.The Latin actor appeared opposite the white American star in Brian De Palma’s 1993 film, which follows an ex-con who tries to lead a crime-free life after leaving prison.“You know, it was a thing of the times – before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo said, referencing Pacino’s earlier role in De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface. “Yeah, in that he’s kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent,” he told Insider. “I know he’s trying, and he’s a great actor, so brilliant – he was my...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer
Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
EW.com
Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake
Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler are due for another cinematic pairing, and the former has an idea we're already dying to see. Three words: Planes, Trains ... (okay, four) and Automobiles. In the latest Drewber segment (see above) on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and occasional movie star takes...
Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'
Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
Boy Meets World Alum Recalls Being Excluded From Key Episode And Having To Watch It Be Filmed
Boy Meets World alum Jason Marsden recalled being excluded from a key episode while having to watch it be filmed.
Ian Somerhalder Hasn’t Posted a Photo With Wife Nikki Reed in Over a Year
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are a celebrity dream couple, but fans have noticed Somerhalder hasn't posted photos with his wife in over a year.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead
Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.
Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
Prince Gave The Bangles ‘Manic Monday’ But He Originally Wrote It For Another Group
Prince gave The Bangles "Manic Monday" even though he initially intended the song for a group connected to his movie 'Purple Rain.'
‘Cheers’ Norm Actor George Wendt Originally Only Said 1 Word in the Pilot
George Wendt reveals how he got the role of Norm on 'Cheers.' It began with a one word walk-on role in the pilot and lasted 11 years.
thedigitalfix.com
Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it
Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
New Netflix movie Troll divides critics and audiences with very different Rotten Tomato scores
Troll has left viewers and critics split
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0