ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Adam Sandler recalls threatening to quit Airheads if Brendan Fraser wasn't cast

Adam Sandler raised some rock & roll hell to get Brendan Fraser cast in Airheads. Sandler joked that he discovered a young Fraser and stole him from Pauly Shore, following the latter's turn as a caveman introduced to modern life by two high school outcasts (played by Shore and Sean Astin) in the 1992 comedy Encino Man. "I was like, this guy shouldn't just be a caveman — he should be in a band," Sandler recalled to Fraser in Variety's Actors on Actors.
People

Adam Sandler Reunites with Brendan Fraser 28 Years After Airheads: 'Remember When I Discovered You?'

Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi played aspiring rock stars in the 1994 movie Airheads Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler fondly remember making Airheads as "the best party of all time." On Tuesday, Variety published its Actors on Actors conversation between Fraser and Sandler, who star in the 2022 films The Whale and Hustle, respectively, as they reminisced about making the 1994 comedy directed by Michael Lehmann (Heathers). "Remember when I discovered you? You were just a kid," Sandler, 56, jokingly told Fraser, 54. "I stole you from...
Deadline

Bob McGrath Dies: Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star And Longtime Cast Member Was 90

Bob McGrath, who was a longtime cast member on the beloved children’s show Sesame Street, has died at age 90, his family confirmed. The actor’s family shared the news on his official Facebook page. “Our father, Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.” No cause was given. McGrath made his first Sesame Streeet appearance when the show first aired in the ’60s. He was featured playing himself in the 1969 pilot, the start of 47 seasons on the show. He left in 2017, having concluded with an episode titled “Having a Ball.” Beyond acting, McGrath...
The Independent

John Leguizamo says Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way was ‘odd’ to witness

John Leguizamo has shared his honest thoughts on Al Pacino playing a Puerto Rican in Carlito’s Way.The Latin actor appeared opposite the white American star in Brian De Palma’s 1993 film, which follows an ex-con who tries to lead a crime-free life after leaving prison.“You know, it was a thing of the times – before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo said, referencing Pacino’s earlier role in De Palma’s 1983 film Scarface. “Yeah, in that he’s kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent,” he told Insider. “I know he’s trying, and he’s a great actor, so brilliant – he was my...
Rolling Stone

Jonah Hill Tries to Convince Eddie Murphy He’s Not Like Other White People in ‘You People’ Trailer

Maybe Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles wasn’t the best choice of location for Jonah Hill’s fumbling You People character Ezra Cohen to ask his girlfriend’s parents for permission to propose to her. Face to face with Eddie Murphy and Nia Long in the Netflix film’s first official teaser trailer, the increasingly red-faced fiancé-to-be is tasked with convincing the couple that he isn’t like other white people. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time, or do you just come here for our food and women,” Murphy asks. Long adds that it’s a valid question, and Hill agrees, though...
Wide Open Country

Georgette Jones On Seeing Her Parents Love Story Unfold Onscreen in 'George & Tammy'

Born into country music royalty as the daughter of George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Georgette Jones had a front row seat to life with the president and first lady of country music. She chronicles it all in her 2013 book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy and George, a loving look at her parents as only she knew them. Now, George and Tammy's love story is at the center of the new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, which traces the country couple's romance from its whirlwind beginnings (including a fateful dinner at the home of Wynette and her second husband Don Chapel, during which George Jones famously flipped a dining room table in response to Don insulting Tammy) to their enduring friendship that lasted until Wynette's death in 1998.
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead

Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
ComicBook

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals First Official Look at MCU M.O.D.O.K.

Welcome to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, M.O.D.O.K. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing — or M.O.D.O.K. — heads into the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, kicking off Phase 5 with a super-sized adventure into the subatomic Quantum Realm. Size-shrinking superhero partners Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) won't face off against M.O.D.O.K. until Marvel Studios' Quantumania hits theaters on February 17th, but new merchandise from Funko has revealed M.O.D.O.K. as he appears in the Ant-Man threequel. The Quantumania line of Funko Pop figures also has a full-bodied look at another killing machine: the time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
thedigitalfix.com

Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it

Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
CBS News

CBS News

579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy