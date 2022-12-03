Read full article on original website
Arnold’s Park adds housing for international workers
Arnold’s Park is constructing dorms for the large population of international students that work at the amusement park each year. For the last 15 years, the northwest Iowa amusement park has employed students participating in the J-1 summer work exchange program. They come from all over the world, traveling from countries like Bulgaria, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic to spend a summer in Iowa.
Iowans describe DNA surprises and praise a new state law protecting victims
It took two years and advocacy from victims of fertility fraud and other DNA surprises to get the Fraud in Assisted Reproduction Act enshrined in state law. As the accessibility of DNA testing has expanded in recent years and stories about misuse of donor materials have come to light, including the Netflix documentary Our Father, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with columnist Courtney Crowder, who helped bring Iowan Mark Hansen's story of fertility fraud to light, as well as other advocates and those who have been impacted by misattributed parentage experiences which can occur due to an adoption, assisted conception, or those conceived from a non-parental event (NPE.)
