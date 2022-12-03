Read full article on original website
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
iowapublicradio.org
Arnold’s Park adds housing for international workers
Arnold’s Park is constructing dorms for the large population of international students that work at the amusement park each year. For the last 15 years, the northwest Iowa amusement park has employed students participating in the J-1 summer work exchange program. They come from all over the world, traveling from countries like Bulgaria, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic to spend a summer in Iowa.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KCRG.com
Growing number of people joining Iowa’s registered apprenticeship program
JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s registered apprenticeship program is for people of all ages. There is a record number of people joining, and getting prepared for a wide range of careers. The youngest participants are high school students like Libby Curry. She wants to be a teacher, and while...
Gov. Reynolds announces new CDL training program
On Monday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced a new program to provide more opportunities for truck drivers to get their CDL in the state.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowans describe DNA surprises and praise a new state law protecting victims
It took two years and advocacy from victims of fertility fraud and other DNA surprises to get the Fraud in Assisted Reproduction Act enshrined in state law. As the accessibility of DNA testing has expanded in recent years and stories about misuse of donor materials have come to light, including the Netflix documentary Our Father, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with columnist Courtney Crowder, who helped bring Iowan Mark Hansen's story of fertility fraud to light, as well as other advocates and those who have been impacted by misattributed parentage experiences which can occur due to an adoption, assisted conception, or those conceived from a non-parental event (NPE.)
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
What losing the Democratic caucus means for Iowa
Iowa's Democratic caucuses will no longer be first in the nation — a delayed announcement we all saw coming this year.Why it matters: Being first gave our state outsized power in narrowing the party's contenders for president.But beyond that, there are a lot more nuanced benefits, such as political favors and party building, said Derek Muller, a professor at the University of Iowa.Driving the news: On Friday, the Democratic National Committee announced South Carolina will go first per President Joe Biden's request, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada a week later.Georgia is fourth and Michigan would be fifth.What we lose:Presidential...
Central Iowa Eyeing Thursday Storm Forecast
A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state. Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big […]
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Hippy Towns in America
I'll do my best not harsh your mellow, but I feel it's my duty to inform you that Iowa, located smack in the middle of the continental 48 U.S. states, has a West Coast-level hippy town on its map. And it's far out!. If you're not into the hippy culture...
Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition
Barring a miracle, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. On Thursday, President Biden asked the Democratic National Committee to put South Carolina first on the 2024 presidential nominating calendar, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire a week later; after that would be Georgia, then Michigan. On Friday, the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee ratified the new lineup. […] The post Biden’s move to replace Iowa would upend five decades of tradition appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
