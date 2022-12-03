Read full article on original website
Human Being
3d ago
first off my prayers and thoughts to the family I can't imagine the pain and loss u feel my heart goes out to them
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Related
darientimes.com
Warrant: Naugatuck man hitched rides and used other people's phones while on run after killing daughter
NAUGATUCK — Christopher Francisquini, accused of killing and mutilating his 11-month-old daughter, sought the help of old friends and strangers to avoid capture while on the run for two weeks after the homicide, an arrest warrant said. Before police announced he was wanted in his daughter's killing, a stranger...
Eyewitness News
Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack
A suspect is in custody following a homicide on Salem Walk in Milford. An event comes as thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have their records cleared. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Biden and TikTok, Walmart closings warning, lumber prices drop. Updated: 2 hours ago. A potential TikTok national...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Biden and TikTok, Walmart closings warning, lumber prices drop. A potential TikTok national security deal faces delays, Walmart warns of possible closings due to thefts, and lumber prices drop. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 7. Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack. Updated: 2...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police arrest 7 murder suspects as city sees large increase in violent crime
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police made seven arrests in a two-day period last week that involved murder cases over the past four months. New numbers released Tuesday show a large increase in violent crime in and around the Brass City. Police there are concerned and looking for some...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
Connecticut man arrested in killing, dismemberment of baby
A Connecticut man wanted for the killing and dismemberment of his 11-month-old daughter has been arrested after a two-week search by local and federal authorities.
Eyewitness News
Toy gun causes scare at school
Police say the attack appears to be targeted at this time. A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. Thousands of CT residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have records cleared. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis...
Naugatuck father arraigned on infant’s killing; arrest warrant released
A convicted felon accused of brutally killing his infant daughter then evading capture for two weeks made his first court appearance Monday.
Bristol Press
Waterbury man gets two years in prison for violent robbery in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Waterbury man has been sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a violent robbery in Bristol, in 2020. David Rogers, 23, was handed down the sentence by a judge in New Britain Superior Court last week. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of...
Eyewitness News
New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: 7 murder suspects arrested in Waterbury
Nancy Navarretta, Commissioner of the CT Dept. Mental Health and Addiction Services, talks about what you should do if you get stressed during the holidays.
Man faces 8 years for crimes including assault at East Hartford club
A former East Hartford man is likely to get eight years in prison for assaulting a former girlfriend when he saw her with another man at a Burnside Avenue nightclub last year, violating probation conditions in a serious 2014 assault in East Hartford, and illegally possessing a gun in Hartford.
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
NBC Connecticut
Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police
Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
WWE Belt Presented To CT Officer Who Was Injured In Double-Fatal Shooting
The WWE presented a belt to a Connecticut police officer who was shot while responding to an incident that killed two of his fellow officers.Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato was shot in the leg while responding to an incident on Redstone Hill Road in Bristol at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.A …
Eyewitness News
‘Splat’ gun popular on Tik Tok goes off at Illing Middle School in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - School officials say a student shot a classmate with a splat water gun inside a Manchester middle school. School officials say two students are now facing consequences after bringing a splat gun to school earlier this week. A splat or splatter gun is a plastic toy...
Fugitive from justice caught on I-395 North in Waterford
Connecticut State Police caught a fugitive from justice driving a tractor-trailer on I-395 North Monday.
Waterbury police chief calls on CT lawmakers to act on rising violent crime
WATERBURY, Conn. — Before year-end, Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo is calling on lawmakers to keep violent crime at the forefront of their minds. The city announced violent crime is on the rise during a press conference Tuesday. So far there have been 15 killings in the Brass City...
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Comments / 5