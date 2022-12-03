ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Human Being
3d ago

first off my prayers and thoughts to the family I can't imagine the pain and loss u feel my heart goes out to them

Eyewitness News

Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack

A suspect is in custody following a homicide on Salem Walk in Milford. An event comes as thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have their records cleared. MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Biden and TikTok, Walmart closings warning, lumber prices drop. Updated: 2 hours ago. A potential TikTok national...
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Milford homicide suspect in custody

MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Biden and TikTok, Walmart closings warning, lumber prices drop. A potential TikTok national security deal faces delays, Walmart warns of possible closings due to thefts, and lumber prices drop. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 7. Milford Police: Suspect in custody following targeted attack. Updated: 2...
MILFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Hartford man who police believe ditched gun arrested leaving car crash reported minutes after shots were fired in Newington

NEWINGTON – Police have arrested a man who they believe discarded a firearm shortly after a car crash that was reported in the area of several gunshots being fired. Xander Estremera, 20, of Hartford, was picked up after an officer saw him leaving the scene of a car crash on foot on Monday, around 7:09 p.m., in the area of Cedar Street and Willard Avenue, according to police.
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Suspected Naugatuck baby killer fought with father, girlfriend

Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Dec. 6, including what was revealed in court in the case of a suspected baby killer. New Englanders could be asked to curb energy usage, cyberattacks rose, and more Americans are getting second jobs. Here's the Morning Business Report for Dec. 6.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Toy gun causes scare at school

Police say the attack appears to be targeted at this time. A man in his forties is in critical condition after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday. Thousands of CT residents with low-level cannabis convictions will have records cleared. Updated: 6 hours ago. Thousands of Connecticut residents with low-level cannabis...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

New York man arrested for home burglaries in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Hartford police extradited a man from New York in connection with residential burglaries that happened in town. Police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 52-year-old Mario Roberto Munoz-Acevedo of Flushing, NY. Munoz-Acevedo was already in police custody in Nassau County, NY for other charges.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Driver Going 80-90 Miles Per Hour Involved in Crash in Newington: Police

Police in Newington arrested a man who is accused of driving 80 to 90 miles per hour before a crash Monday night and tossing a gun while leaving the scene. Officers responded to Monte Vista Avenue at 7:05 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots and a person who issued a complaint said several cars fled after the gunshots, police said.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT

