Baton Rouge, LA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs Offer Florida Gators RB Commit

ATHENS - The contact period is here, and that means it’s recruiting season for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. They’ll have the rest of the month to prepare for Ohio State, but for now, it’s time to close strong in the 2023 class and extend new offers to younger prospects.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Why Georgia Bulldog Coach Kirby Smart Is WRONG About Ohio State

ATHENS - The regular season is over, and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are coming off a dominant SEC Championship victory over LSU. Now, the Bulldogs have a semi-final game against Ohio State coming on December 31st. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart went on the CFP Rankings Show on Sunday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
andthevalleyshook.com

Kayshon Boutte Returning for Senior Season

Coming into the fall there were two absolute certainties surrounding the 2022 LSU Tigers:. Kayshon Boutte was going to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft the second it was possible. Turns out we were wrong on both counts. LSU, despite being picked fifth in the SEC West, won the division,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Jack Bech Entering Transfer Portal

The transfer portal officially opened yesterday and sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech was the first LSU player to put his name in. Bech tweeted his decision earlier Tuesday afternoon. As a reminder a player can withdraw his name from the portal if they so choose. Bech called it “the hardest...
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Tigers Improve to 9-0

Hi friends, it’s been a while since we’ve written anything about women’s basketball so let’s provide an update. The Tigers improved their record to 9-0 after beating Tulane 85-72. LSU found themselves in a bit of a fight with the Greenies, leading 61-58 through the third...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Washington Examiner

DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff

As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
GEORGIA STATE
thelocalpalate.com

Discover Covington, Georgia’s, Hollywood History

Covington, Georgia, is internationally known as Hollywood of the South™ due to the many television and movie productions filmed in the city and county. With more than 140 programs, Covington has become a mecca for the film industry. Television series like Dukes of Hazzard, In the Heat of the Night, The Vampire Diaries, and Sweet Magnolias have all called the city home.
COVINGTON, GA
Red and Black

Athens polling official describes Georgia Senate runoff election turnout

Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dashcam: Driver crashes into Georgia dorm building during police chase

STATESBORO, Ga. - A police dashcam caught the moments a driver crashed into a Georgia Southern University dorm building while trying to escape an officer over the weekend. Officials with the Statesboro Police Department say the crash happened at the Centennial Place Dorms on Chandler Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday.
STATESBORO, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Jackson EMC members getting margin refund checks

The Jefferson-based Jackson EMC says the checks will be hitting northeast Georgia mailboxes later this month: $15 million in margin refunds are being divided among the nearly one-quarter million Jackson EMC members. From Jackson EMC…. Approximately 221,000 current and former members of Jackson EMC will receive their share of a...
JACKSON, GA

