Chicago, IL

pwponderings.com

El Hijo De Vikingo and Konosuke Takeshita Set To Make Warrior Wrestling Debuts

Two international stars have been announced for Warrior Wrestling’s return to South Bend. AAA star El Hijo De Vikingo along with new AEW signee, Japanese star Konosuke Takeshita have both been signed for Warrior Wrestling 27. Both wrestlers will be making their debuts for Warrior Wrestling. Their opponents have yet to be announced.
SOUTH BEND, IN
pwponderings.com

Game Changer Wrestling 12/4/22 GCW One Afternoon Only Results

Game Changer Wrestling 12/4/22 GCW One Afternoon Only results from The Arena in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The event live streamed on FITE+. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice), Sawyer Wreck and Allie Katch def. Infrared (Tyler Matrix & Logan James) and The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
pwponderings.com

International Wrestling Cartel 12/3/22 IWC Pittsburgh Classic Results

International Wrestling Cartel 12/3/22 IWC Pittsburgh Classic results from Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. The event live streamed on FITE+. Derek Dillenger wins the Pittsburgh Classic Battle Royal. Bulk Nasty def Zander Gabriel. “Babyface” RJ City def Zach Nystrom. IWC Super Indy Championship Match: Cole Karter (c) def Jock Sampson to retain...
ELIZABETH, PA
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
pwponderings.com

West Coast Promotion Prestige Wrestling Announces New Jersey Event

West Coast promotion Prestige Wrestling has announced their debut in New Jersey. A few days ago Prestige announced their New Jersey debut for March 5, 2023 but due to scheduling conflicts, the show will now take place on March 26th. The event titled Hybrid Moments will take place at House of Independents in Asbury Park. The venue has previously played host to promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, CZW and Game Changer Wrestling.
ASBURY PARK, NJ

