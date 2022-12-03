West Coast promotion Prestige Wrestling has announced their debut in New Jersey. A few days ago Prestige announced their New Jersey debut for March 5, 2023 but due to scheduling conflicts, the show will now take place on March 26th. The event titled Hybrid Moments will take place at House of Independents in Asbury Park. The venue has previously played host to promotions such as Beyond Wrestling, CZW and Game Changer Wrestling.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO