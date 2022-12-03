Read full article on original website
northwestmoinfo.com
Rushville Woman Hurt After Hitting Stopped Vehicle
A Rushville woman and a 17-year-old pedestrian were left with injuries after an accident on I-29 Saturday night near St. Joseph. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Rushville resident Lisa D. Fast was driving a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass southbound on Interstate 29 inSt. Joseph when her vehicle struck the rear end of a 2012 Ford Fusion that was topped in the southbound passing lane due to a different accident.
fox4kc.com
18-year-old, multiple minors injured in crash on Interstate 35
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, five minors and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. Around 11:55 a.m. the 18-year-old driver lost control of her 2007 Ram 1500 for an unknown reason while driving on northbound I-35 just south of 128th Street. The truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned before striking the embankment a second time and coming to rest on its top.
Crash involving overturned vehicle on I-35 leaves 5 minors, 18-year-old injured
5 minors and an 18-year-old driver were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 35 in Clay County, Missouri.
KMBC.com
Six teenagers hurt, three seriously, in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenagers are seriously injured and three others are recovering after a crash on I-335 Saturday morning. Missouri State troopers say just before noon, on I-35 northbound near 128th St., a truck driven by an 18-year-old suddenly lost control, hit an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top.
Driver, pedestrian hospitalized after Buchanan Co. crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 9p.m. Saturday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass driven by Lisa D. Fast, 62, Rushville, was southbound on Interstate 29 in the city of St. Joseph. The Oldsmobile rear-ended a 2012 Ford...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man on Felony Driving Charge Sunday Night
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Sunday evening in Buchanan County on three driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 57-year-old Neil M. Botts around 7:26 Sunday evening on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
KMZU
Drug charges for Arizona woman after trooper finds narcotics
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking formal charges against an Arizona woman, after her arrest during a traffic violation stop in Clinton County. According to the arrest report, at 2:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, 26-year-old Brianne L. Harty, of Phoenix, was exceeding the speed limit and driving in a careless manner, when she was stopped by a trooper. Further investigation resulted in the alleged seizure of methamphetamine, heroine, and drug paraphernalia.
northwestmoinfo.com
Andrew County I-29 Ramp Closing Wednesday
The ramp from southbound U.S. Route 71 to southbound Interstate 29 in Andrew County will close this week for pavement repairs. Mo-Dot says crews from Herzog Contracting plan to close the ramp on Wednesday, December 7, from 7:30 A.M. until noon, to make the repairs. Motorists will need to use...
KMBC.com
Four 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old charged for Johnson County shooting death
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a man in Johnson County. Police say Jarod Rogers, 25, was found critically hurt in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 30, outside a Shawnee, Kansas, business. He died several days later from his wounds. Four 17-year-olds and...
KCTV 5
Cass County community on edge after 2 inmates escape
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
Two inmates escape from Missouri Jail Monday
The Cass County Sheriff's Department is searching for two county jail inmates, Sergio Perez-Martinez and Trevor Scott Sparks, who escaped Monday.
Kansas City fire crews battling massive fire at Midwest Scrap
The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. with a large quantity of scrap metal on fire.
Homicide: KC Police ID body of man found in wooded area
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities have identified the body of a man discovered September 15, in a wooded area in the 4200 block of Kaw Drive as 41-year-old Ottoniel Agustin-Chavez, according to Kansas City, Kansas Police. An individual walking in the area found the body. Based on autopsy...
kchi.com
E911 Dispatch Services For Chillicothe And Livingston County
The Chillicothe and Livingston County Dispatch services for Police, Sheriff, Fire and EMS is handled by the Chillicothe Police Department, under a contract that expires in January. That contract was signed 10 years ago and prior to the agreement, the Chillicothe Police Department had six dispatchers handling the police department and the Sheriff’s office had six dispatchers for their office and other dispatch responsibilities. That was cut to a total of six dispatchers.
Platte County prosecutor warns of DWI spike partially linked to marijuana
The Platte County prosecutor's office warns of a jump in criminal cases, including DWIs linked to more people driving high from marijuana.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Johnson County on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to a report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, on June 14, 2021 the Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at 1804 Northwest Highway 50 near Kingsville, for a reported shooting. Two victims had left the residence and driven to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to one of the victims.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT INVESTIGATING A REPORT OF SHOTS FIRED
The Lexington Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Oneida Street during the afternoon hours of Tuesday, December 6, 2022. According to Chief Troy Sims, officers were able to confirm two suspects had fled the area and other witnesses confirmed they also heard a suspicious noise that was consistent with gun fire.
KCTV 5
Liberty police looking for teen who ran away from school, may be with 29-year-old man
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Liberty, Missouri, police are looking for a teenage girl who ran away from school and may be with her 29-year-old boyfriend. The police said Elizabeth Cantrell, 16, ran away on Thursday, Dec. 1. At that time, she got into a black SUV. They also said she...
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar turns to buses Monday because of downtown incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident at a nearby building off 16th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City is forcing changes to the KC Streetcar operations Monday. Northbound Main Street between 16th Street and Truman Road is closed and will be all day and night. Instead, riders will use the Ride KC Transit buses with detours around certain areas as they fix this up.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
