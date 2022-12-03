UK Weather – Brits to brace themselves for SNOW with warnings for commuter chaos on roads

BRITS are being warned to brace themselves for snow as warnings are issued to commuters.

The freezing wintery conditions could hit as early as next week as temperatures plummet to -1C.

Gritters on the road in West Yorkshire Credit: Alamy

Snow conditions in Coventry Credit: Alamy

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow Credit: MET Office

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow in the majority of North Scotland.

With 10cm of snowfall and strong winds blowing north, blizzard conditions are predicted.

The weather service have put the warning in place for next week.

It will be active from midnight on Tuesday until 23.59pm Wednesday.

Temperatures will also drop off into the minuses as overnight frost and cold winds settle in.

An impact on services is likely.

Extra care should be taken when travelling as some roads and railways could be affected.

Commuters are being warned to expect longer journeys on the day.

Anyone planning on cycling in the snow has been advised to take other forms of transport if possible.

If not, they are being urged to wear high vis clothing, use a bright flashing light, and cycle slower to avoid accidents on ice.

The Met Office said: "There is reasonable confidence that temperatures will remain below average, and it looks like turning even colder from Wednesday.

"Showers will fall increasingly as snow in the north, even to lower levels at times with notable accumulations over the Scottish mountains."

It comes after a heavy blanket of fog crept in across England this week.

Commuters have been waking up to freezing conditions of 0C and thick fog across southern and central regions.

Devon covered in snow Credit: Alamy