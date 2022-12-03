ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Sturgis bowling opens season

Sturgis bowling kicked off the 2022-23 winter campaign Saturday in the North Farmington Early Bird tournament at Century Bowl in Waterford. The Trojan boys placed fifth in a field of 27 teams, while the Sturgis girls were 10th out of 17. “With some opening day (and career for several) jitters...
STURGIS, MI
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 120422

A cold and quiet day. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with highs once again in the mid 30s. Winds shift to the southwest at 10-15 mph, still breezy but not nearly as much as Saturday. Areas unsheltered from the wind may feel like the 20s most of the day. Storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
PORTLAND, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida man dies in crash on U.S. 12 in Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 61-year-old man from Florida has died following a crash involving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 12 Tuesday afternoon, according to Michigan State Police. Just after noon, troopers were called to the highway, near Vistula Road in Mottville Township, for the incident. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death

A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks

I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

