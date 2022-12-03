Read full article on original website
BBC
Police appeal after 22-year-old dies in A82 Balloch crash
A man has died following a road crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire. Police were called to the collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout at 18:45 on 24 November. The incident involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer. The driver of the Fiesta, 22-year-old Louis Hall from Alexandria, died at the scene.
BBC
Leicester: Fifth murder arrest after man dies from head injuries
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with head injuries died. Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, 42, known as "Nicu" to his family, was found unconscious in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November and died three days later in hospital. Leicestershire Police said a...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Man sought after dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Tower Hamlets
Police investigating a dog attack in London that left an 11-year-old girl in hospital for days have released an image of a man they want to speak to. The girl was walking to school when police say a dog being walked by a man "lunged at her", biting her several times on the hand and arm.
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for up to three hours after power cable damage caused major disruption at Euston station in London. The passengers reported being stuck on trains, waiting to disembark, outside the station since 9:30 GMT. The London Fire Brigade has been helping about 400 passengers...
BBC
Wigan shooting victim doused in both acid and alkali - police
A man who had been shot and was found dumped in a street had been doused in an acid and an alkali, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the alkaline and...
BBC
Man jailed for 15 years for guest house murder
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, died after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, from the town,...
BBC
Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key...
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Ebbw Vale: Drug-driver who wrote off police car jailed
A driver who wrote off a £40,000 police car in a drug-fuelled high-speed chase has been jailed. Dino Price, 22, of Wentloog Road, Rumney, Cardiff, admitted dangerous driving, affray and driving without a licence or insurance. Cardiff Crown Court heard how he used his van as a "battering ram"...
BBC
Casey Coulton death: Cause of death inconclusive inquest told
A post mortem examination on the body of an 18-year-old man found on a riverbank has proved inconclusive, an inquest has heard. The hearing at Pontypridd Coroner's Court into the death of Casey Coulton was adjourned for further investigations to take place. The body of Mr Coulton, from Aberdare, Rhondda...
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
BBC
Shoreham air crash: Bystanders left 'deeply shocked and shaken'
Witnesses of the Shoreham Airshow crash say they were left "deeply shocked and shaken", an inquest has heard. Eleven people were killed after a vintage jet crashed on to the A27 in August 2015. On the third day of the hearing, bystanders described a "lasting effect" after watching the display...
BBC
Just Stop Oil: Protesters guilty of John Constable masterpiece damage
Two Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of causing criminal damage to a John Constable masterpiece. Eben Lazarus, 22, and Hannah Hunt, 23, both from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, taped a "dystopian version" of The Hay Wain on to the original artwork on 4 July. They then glued their hands...
