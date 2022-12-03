A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in the city of Santa Rosa, El Oro Province, Ecuador on November 29. Ramirez was captured on the gym’s CCTV doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramirez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no life signs. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a full cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the 28-year-old frequented the gym where she collapsed.

11 MINUTES AGO