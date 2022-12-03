Read full article on original website
BBC
Tewkesbury Council votes in secret against plans to be more open
A council has voted in secret against plans to be more open and transparent. Discussions on plans to webcast meetings by Tewkesbury Borough Council publicly were held behind closed doors after concerns about discussing the financial and business affairs of a third party. Calls were made for part of the...
BBC
Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key...
BBC
Wombwell: £1m cannabis factory found by police
A cannabis factory containing plants with an estimated value of more than £1m has been found by police. Officers located the drugs in an industrial unit on Hemingfield Road, Wombwell, on Sunday afternoon. Sgt Kev Jenkins, of South Yorkshire Police, said the discovery would have "a significant impact on...
