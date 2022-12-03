Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Police appeal after 22-year-old dies in A82 Balloch crash
A man has died following a road crash on the A82 in West Dunbartonshire. Police were called to the collision near the Stoneymollan roundabout at 18:45 on 24 November. The incident involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer. The driver of the Fiesta, 22-year-old Louis Hall from Alexandria, died at the scene.
BBC
Leicester: Fifth murder arrest after man dies from head injuries
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with head injuries died. Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, 42, known as "Nicu" to his family, was found unconscious in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November and died three days later in hospital. Leicestershire Police said a...
BBC
Halifax: Pet rhea dies after 'horrific' dog attack
A woman has spoken of her shock after her pet rhea died following an attack by dogs cheered on by men wearing camouflage kit. The large flightless bird named Mr was attacked in a field near the village of Shelf, near Halifax, on 30 November. Lucy Keegan said the bird...
BBC
Man sought after dog attack on 11-year-old girl in Tower Hamlets
Police investigating a dog attack in London that left an 11-year-old girl in hospital for days have released an image of a man they want to speak to. The girl was walking to school when police say a dog being walked by a man "lunged at her", biting her several times on the hand and arm.
BBC
Man charged with rape after Manchester flat break-in
A man has been charged with rape and robbery after breaking into a woman's flat and threatening her with a knife. The man entered through a window on Wilmott Street in Hulme, Manchester at about 05:00 GMT on 29 November, Greater Manchester Police said. The 32-year-old from Hulme has been...
Man drives off 200-foot embankment into Arizona river during police chase
A police pursuit in the Phoenix, Ariz., metropolitan area Tuesday night ended with the suspect driving off the interstate and down a 200-foot embankment, according to authorities. Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told Fox 10 the man, who is in his 20s, was rescued from the river bottom near Interstate 10 and the Salt River. Keller said crews performed a steep-angle rescue and had to scale two 100-foot cliffs to get to the driver. When rescuers got down to the bottom of the embankment, the man was out of the car. Keller said they aren’t sure if the man was ejected or if he...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
BBC
Ashley Iddon raped sleeping woman in vile attack, police say
A "dangerous pervert" who raped a woman while she slept has been jailed. Ashley Iddon, 29, from Bamber Bridge, Preston, bombarded the woman with messages, some blaming her for his "vile" attack, Lancashire Police said. He pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court to two counts of rape on the day...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
BBC
Sunderland death: Police appeal to find Alexander Carr
Police are hunting a man over the death of a woman they are treating as suspicious. The woman in her 40s was found dead inside an address on Brady Street, Sunderland, shortly before 12:30 GMT on Saturday. Northumbria Police is asking for help to trace Alexander Carr as a "key...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Man arrested after rapper fatally stabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an aspiring rapper was stabbed to death at the Notting Hill Carnival. Takayo Nembhard, 21, from the Fishponds area of Bristol, was attacked in Ladbroke Grove, west London, during the event in August. The Met said an 18-year-old had handed...
BBC
Boy aged 10 in gang who pushed motorcyclist off bike in Edinburgh
A boy of about 10 was part of a gang of four people who attempted to steal a motorbike while it was stopped at traffic lights in Edinburgh. Police said a man in a balaclava pushed the motorcyclist off his KTM bike and tried to take it on Saturday afternoon.
BBC
Nightclub spiking: Police apology after victim waits five months for test result
A woman who had been injected with morphine in a nightclub waited five months for test results after reporting the attack to the police. Becca Collins, 20, said she was spiked while on a night out in Maidstone, Kent, on 30 October 2021. She only received the result at the...
BBC
Strep A: Five-year-old girl dies from illness linked to bacterial infection
A five-year-old girl has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection strep A in Belfast. The Black Mountain Primary School pupil became severely ill last week and was treated at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, but died on Monday. On Friday the Public Health Agency (PHA)...
BBC
Wigan shooting victim doused in both acid and alkali - police
A man who had been shot and was found dumped in a street had been doused in an acid and an alkali, police said. Liam Smith's body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the alkaline and...
BBC
Man jailed for 15 years for guest house murder
A man has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying. Stephen Povey, 37, died after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year. Warren Atkinson, 41, from the town,...
BBC
York: Child rapist Keith Phillips jailed for 28 years
A child rapist who a judge labelled one of the most "evil" criminals he had ever encountered has been jailed. Keith Phillips, 64, abused five children over several decades, a jury at York Crown Court heard. He had denied five rape charges, nine indecent assault charges, and charges of sexual...
BBC
Guns drugs and cash seized in Coventry police raids
Five people have been arrested and about £1m in cash and drugs were seized in a crackdown on organised crime. A Scorpion machine pistol and two shotguns were found by police hidden in walls during a raid at an industrial unit in Coventry on Friday. More than 11kg of...
BBC
Appeal after robber fails to return to prison
Police have appealed for information after a convicted robber failed to return to an open prison in Derbyshire. James Urquhart did not return to HMP Sudbury after a period of leave on a temporary release on Sunday 4 December. The 36-year-old was jailed for four years in July 2021. Derbyshire...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for up to three hours after power cable damage caused major disruption at Euston station in London. The passengers reported being stuck on trains, waiting to disembark, outside the station since 9:30 GMT. The London Fire Brigade has been helping about 400 passengers...
Comments / 0