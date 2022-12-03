A police pursuit in the Phoenix, Ariz., metropolitan area Tuesday night ended with the suspect driving off the interstate and down a 200-foot embankment, according to authorities. Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller told Fox 10 the man, who is in his 20s, was rescued from the river bottom near Interstate 10 and the Salt River. Keller said crews performed a steep-angle rescue and had to scale two 100-foot cliffs to get to the driver. When rescuers got down to the bottom of the embankment, the man was out of the car. Keller said they aren’t sure if the man was ejected or if he...

