A TikToker Shared On How To Perfectly Slice Hard-Boiled Eggs & This Hack Is Genius

If you agree that one of the worst things about making hard-boiled eggs is how messy the yolk gets when you cut into them, then you'll love this mess-free TikTok hack.

A TikToker posted a video showing how to perfectly slice an egg without breaking the yolk and people are loving the egg-cellent tip.

TikToker @andrealanev — also known as Andrea VanDerWerker — posted the video showing how she cuts the egg length-wise and makes the yolk pops out easily.

"I’m just now figuring this out after almost 30 years on this spinning rock?" she captioned the video, which has been viewed over 25 million times.

"Um if you guys all knew about cutting hard-boiled eggs like this and you didn't tell me, we're going to have some serious beef Okay," she said. "No yolk all over the knife, it's so clean. Are you kidding me?!"

If you're shocked by the food trick, you're not alone. A lot of people are expressing their dismay in the comment section.

"Omg WHAT. CALLING MY MOTHER RIGHT NOW," someone wrote while another just commented, "PARDON ME."

"My jaw dropped," another TikToker expressed.

One person said they have "beef" with anyone who knew the hack and didn't tell them about it.

Another TikToker compared the hack to cutting an avocado.

"So we are cutting eggs avocado style?! I never knew that was possible lol," they said.

It seems like people aren't just solely focusing on the egg-slicing hack, but other aspects of the video as well.

"Umm one didn't know that but two, how are your peeled eggs sooooo flipping perfect?!?!?" a person asked. She replied by saying she uses an Instant Pot to make her hard-boiled eggs. "That’s the secret. It saved my life."

Another comment also pointed out the food processor she uses in the video.

"Wait, no, you using a food processor instead of hand mushing [with] a fork it is the real secret. WHAT," they noted.

So next time you're making deviled eggs or an egg salad, don't forget to try out this egg-slicing hack!