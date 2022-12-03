Read full article on original website
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
NHL
Sharks Recall Eetu Makiniemi From San Jose Barracuda
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Eetu Makiniemi from the San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda). Makiniemi, 23, has gone 6-4-1 with one shutout in 12 appearances with the Barracuda this season. The Vantaa, Finland native touts a...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Coyotes
The Oilers welcome Zack Kassian back to Oil Country when the Coyotes visit Rogers Place on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers will welcome Zack Kassian and the Arizona Coyotes to Rogers Place on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio...
NHL
LA Kings @ Ottawa Senators: How to Watch
Kings kick off a six-game road trip beginning in Canada's capital. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Ottawa Senators:. Where: Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa, Ontario) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Senators: 10 -...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 06.12.2022
Wranglers continue to pile up wins and fire on all cylinders. The Wranglers are the 'real McCoy'. Through 20 games this season, the Wranglers boast a record of 13-6-1, finishing a fast-paced November with four-straight wins. As December descends, it has become increasingly evident that this team is deep. Like,...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Unlucky Seven
Kraken fall behind 3-1 in seven seconds of the middle period, never recovering and losing 4-2 to visiting Original Six franchise Montreal. Shane Wright scores first NHL goal. On a night when 2022 first-round draft choice Shane Wright scored his first-ever NHL goal, the Kraken couldn't follow through with a win to cap the moment. One night after blowing a four-goal lead and ultimately the game in Vancouver, the Montreal Canadiens protected a three-goal lead built up late second period for a 4-2 victory.
NHL
Flyers Farm Report: 3 Stars of the Week
The Flyers' affiliate in the American Hockey League, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-8-2) are coming off a split in a weekend set of back-to-back games at the Bojangles Coliseum against the Charlotte Checkers (12-6-3). Ian Laperriere's team captured a 3-2 regulation victory last Friday before Charlotte captured the return match the next evening, 6-4.
NHL
MTL@VAN: Game recap
VANCOUVER - The Canadiens couldn't hold onto the 4-0 lead they had built themselves in the first period and fell 7-6 to the Vancouver Canucks in overtime on Monday night at Rogers Arena. With David Savard out with an upper-body injury, Jordan Harris drew back into the lineup. Sam Montembeault...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Nils Lundkvist is back after a reset and with a good growth mindset
It's been a whirlwind few months for Nils Lundkvist. He was traded to the Stars from the Rangers, earned a spot in the lineup, and played in the first 22 games this season. Although he sat out the past three as a healthy scratch, it's not the worst thing in the world. The 22-year-old received a chance to watch and reset, and that can be a good thing.
NHL
Marner extends point streak to 20 in Maple Leafs win against Stars
Murray makes 44 saves in first shutout for Toronto; Robertson run ends at 18 games for Dallas. Matt Murray posted a 44-save shutout, Mitchell Marner extended his point-streak to 20 games, helping Maple Leafs earn a 4-0 win over the Stars. 04:56 •. Mitchell Marner extended his Toronto Maple Leafs...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
RECAP: Panthers heading home after road trip ends with loss in Winnipeg
WINNIPEG -- The Florida Panthers will finally head back to the Sunshine State after closing out their five-game road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. Finishing the trip 2-2-1, Florida now sits at 12-10-4 in the standings. "We've got to take...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Avalanche
In the fourth game of a five-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (8-12-5) will host Jared Bednar's defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche (13-8-1) at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on...
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
'Lifetime hockey fan' Weir enjoys Bell Centre visit
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens rolled out the red carpet for golfer Mike Weir last week at the Bell Centre before he was named captain of the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup. The eight-time PGA Tour winner watched last Tuesday's morning skate with general manager Kent Hughes and assistant...
NHL
2022 SEAHAC: Can You Dig It?
All-day hockey analytics conference deeply informs sold-out crowd with impressive input from Kraken hockey operations, nine other NHL teams. It's available to watch online. When fans consider hockey analytics, they no doubt think statistics, numbers, data, all things math and science. This past Saturday's 2022 SEAHAC analytics conference highlighted the vital human element of digging deeper into hockey performance. More than three dozen presenters spoke to 250 attendees about the latest research, on-ice theorems and, most strikingly, their careers and lives in hockey.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE TIME IS NOW'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Coyotes. "I trust our goalies. It's the best position we have on our team, that's for sure. In saying that, that's just because Marky said (that he was struggling). If you look at it, the last two weeks, our goaltending has (gone) from 30th to 13th. So, keep making progress. Even himself, you look at it, you isolate - I get it. You isolate saves and bad goals, right? Highlights. But it's the consistency. His save percentage and goals against have gone up almost 10% over the last two-and-a-half weeks. We need both of them to do that. We've got to keep moving. If we don't get into the first page of goals against and first page of save percentage, we won't make the playoffs. And we're moving that way. Just look at it. That's the big picture."
