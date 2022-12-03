LAKEWAY – As District 26-6A play tipped off Tuesday, an undercurrent of hope flowed through the boys basketball district. Was Westlake’s remarkable streak of district titles – and wins – about to end? Could a relatively inexperienced Chaps’ team with five new starters be vulnerable in a what looks like an improved 26-6A? Could talented Lake Travis, veteran teams like Bowie or Del Valle, or intriguing 6A newcomers Anderson, Dripping Springs or Johnson leapfrog Westlake in the...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO