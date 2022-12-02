Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.

