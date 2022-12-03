TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Canadian Women & Sport, in partnership with Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities, today released The Rally Report 2022: A Call for a Better, Safer Sport for Girls. Based on national survey findings from 4,500 Canadian girls and women and more than 350 sport leaders, the Rally Report outlines that Canadian girls want a better sport system than pre-pandemic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005516/en/ Rally Report 2022 - Key Insights (Graphic: Business Wire)

9 MINUTES AGO