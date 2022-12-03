Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway. Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy. It began in downtown Moorhead...
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Last Thursday, December 1st, provided a beautiful night downtown for this year’s “Parade of Lights.” The parade units were many and spectacular! Thank you all who worked so diligently decorating floats, pets, cars, trucks and other machinery so beautifully. Attendance was awesome, there were people all along both sides of the parade route from the Dairy Queen to Connect Church. I hope you all had a great time and encourage those who weren’t able to attend can be there next year.
valleynewslive.com
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
Times-Online
Help Wanted
NOW HIRING REPORTER The Valley City Times-Record newspaper is looking for a passionate, inquisitive and driven reporter dedicated to writing the “scoop.” In a fast-paced, ever-changing environment, you’ll get to use and improve your thinking-on-your-feet and collaboration skills all while meeting neat people and becoming part of a beautiful community. Your role would be reporting and taking photos for a variety of assignments, including community events and fundraisers, city and county commission meetings and breaking news, keeping the focus on the people of Barnes County and Valley City. The Times-Record, located in beautiful Valley City, N.D., publishes Monday through Friday. It is a locally-focused news source that works to foster community connections and involvement. Our staff is small, but we pride ourselves on maintaining a supportive team that fosters creativity with a strong commitment to delivering news to our community. Candidates must: *Be flexible with scheduling (some work includes holidays and weekends). *Have experience in writing, communication and interviewing. *Have the ability to meet deadlines. *Possess a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license and have a clean driving record. Experience with photography, graphic design and social media is a plus but not necessary. The Times-Record offers medical, dental, vision and life insurance, as well as paid holidays and vacation and sick leave. Send your resume and at least two writing samples to Tina Olson, Times-Record general manager, trpub@times-online.com.
kvrr.com
Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe & Wine Bar owner asks community for financial help
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The owner of a restaurant in Moorhead is asking the community to help the business through a GoFundMe to keep the restaurant alive. Michael Olson, the owner of Altony’s Neighborhood Cafe and Wine Bar, says he has plans to improve the restaurant’s safety by upgrading its security system.
kvrr.com
Holland’s in Moorhead announces move to Fargo
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead landscaping and garden center is planning to move to a new location across the river. Holland’s is taking over the former Taco Shop in the 400 block of University Drive North in Fargo. According to a Facebook post, Holland’s will continue to...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown PD Getting Some Part Time Help
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council unanimously approved hiring part-time licensed police officers for the city. The Jamestown Police Department will be hiring 4 part-time officers at a pay rate of $35 an hour, which is the same rate that is paid for the department’s off-duty security staff. The hours would be limited to a minimum of 16 hours per month, with a maximum of 32 hours per week. The part-time officers won’t get regular benefits.
valleynewslive.com
That DOES Impress Me Much: Shania Twain comes to Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country music superstar, Shania Twain, is coming to the FARGODOME. The world-renowned singer is coming to Fargo on Nov. 5, 2023. It’s the second part of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour. Tickets for the concert go on Sale Friday, Dec. 16 at this link.
valleynewslive.com
Fire causes $25,000 worth of damages to north Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A north Fargo home was damaged in a fire Tuesday afternoon. Fargo firefighters were called to a kitchen fire around 4 p.m. at 1446 4th Ave. N. They say the caller was outside with four children, but one person had gone back inside to try and put the fire out.
valleynewslive.com
Busy day for ND Highway Patrol, 14 crashes in Fargo area
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Today’s falling snow has made for a busy day for emergency responders. North Dakota Highway Patrol say they are investigating 14 crashes in the Fargo area on I-94 and I-29. Officials told us this is in addition to 10 other highway assists, where...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two Clipper Systems Will Bring Snow To The Area
Two clipper systems will track into the area overnight Monday and overnight Tuesday bringing two waves of snow showers to the area and breezy conditions. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 3:00 AM to 1:00 PM Tuesday. Through Monday night, mainly after 2:00 AM CDT a clipper system...
wdayradionow.com
Several crashes, slippery conditions hit FM Metro Tuesday
(Fargo, ND) -- Slippery conditions have plagued roadways throughout the FM Metro and surrounding areas Tuesday morning as the snow continues to fall. The Minnesota State Patrol has posted several photos of several spin outs and crashes along I-94 from Barnesville up to Moorhead, noting slick roads and high speeds.
jimmiepride.com
No. 14 Jimmies defeat Minot State for Senior Day victory
The University of Jamestown women's wrestling team sent its seniors off in style Sunday afternoon, defeating Minot State University 38-11 in dual action at Harold Newman Arena. Josie Bartishofski (JR/Wausau, Wis.), Samantha Weeks (SR/Tacoma, Wash.), Allie Baudhuin (SR/Coppell, Texas), and Arianna Marrufo (SR/Dos Palos, Calif.) were honored before the dual....
valleynewslive.com
VNL Investigates: School bus safety in the metro
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re less than four months into the new school year, but officials say there have already been dozens of stop arm violations on both sides of the river as impatient or distracted drivers blow by school buses dropping or picking kids up. Over...
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
Audiophile Audition
Peggy Lee – Norma Deloris Egstrom From Jamestown North Dakota – Capitol Records
(Peggy Lee – vocals; Earl Palmer – drums; Artie Butler – arrangements, piano; Michael Martian – piano; Louis Shelton – guitar; Larry Carlton – guitar; Gary Coleman – percussion; Victor Feldman – percussion) Peggy Lee enjoyed a singing career that persevered through...
wdayradionow.com
Fargodome GM: securing financing for long-discussed improvements could prove "challenging"
(Fargo, ND) -- The general manager at the Fargodome is giving an update on efforts aimed at refurbishing the facility. "So we've been looking at ways to enhance the Fargodome. I believe the City of Fargo, Fargodome Authority, NDSU and Fargodome management have done a great job over the 30 years of keeping up a lot of different things with it as far as some space, technology, the lighting, things such as that," said Rob Sobolik.
newsdakota.com
Dollar General Debate Continues at City Council Meeting
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, December 5th. There was a public hearing and second reading concerning an ordinance to amend and re-enact Ordinance No. 1556 of the City Code by amending the District Map to change the zoning of Lot 1, Block 1 of Hope Apostolic Addition from R-3 which is a general multiple dwelling district to a C-1 which is a local commercial district. This property is located at 424 4th Avenue NE in Jamestown. This is the property that is being considered by Dollar General for building a location in the city.
kvrr.com
Man In Mental Distress Causes Traffic Backup On I-94 in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man in a mental health crisis causes traffic on westbound I-94 in Moorhead to be detoured for about a half hour. Police say the man was on a railroad bridge support pillar along the interstate at 20th Street South around 4 p.m. He had...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man rescued from bridge above I-94 in Moorhead
(Moorhead, MN) -- A man is in the hospital, recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after threatening himself to jump from a bridge in Moorhead Monday afternoon. The Moorhead Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 4:04 p.m, officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male near the 2000 block of 28th Avenue South. When they arrived, the male was located on top of a railroad bridge support pillar to the south of the call location approximately 25-30 feet above the westbound shoulder of I-94.
