Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/7: Bitonio Plaudits, Utter Boredom, and Falstaffian Jocularity
Today’s newswire is many things, but it’s not… um… let’s try again. Today’s newswire surely can’t be called…um…. Oh, let’s face it. Today’s newswire is boring as hell. The big news is that the Browns nominated big ol’ Joel Bitonio for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, which is great and everything, but it’s something every NFL team does every year. That doesn’t take anything away from Joel and his accomplishments, and it’s certainly something he should be proud of. Still, on the News-o-Meter, where zero represents the most important thing that ever happens to a webdork, and ten would represent, say, a comet falling on the Browns Berea headquarters requiring a reboot of the entire organization, it’s somewhere around a two.
Time to Schein: Things Are Looking PURDY Good for the 49ers
Adam Schein talks about the recent performances from the San Francisco 49ers and what's in store for them in the future after they defeated the Miami Dolphins.
Colorado QB commit Ryan Staub playing the waiting game
The recent hiring of Deion Sanders by Colorado has generated a ton of national buzz and excitement but also some trepidation for the Buffs ’23 commit class including long time Stevenson Ranch (Calif.) West Ranch quarterback pledge Ryan Staub. Staub committed to the Buffs back in January following an...
Should Jackson State reach out to Cam Newton to replace Deion Sanders?
Watch the 247Sports Transfer Portal Palooza Show LIVE on the 247Sports YouTube channel, December 5th.
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach
Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
Sources: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei expected to enter the transfer portal
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, sources tell 247Sports. Uiagalelei was the Tigers’ starting quarterback for every game the last two years, but was pulled on Saturday in favor of true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik during their 39-10 ACC championship win over North Carolina.
Hendon Hooker's Heisman snub sparks media firestorm after Tennessee's football season
And Hooker did the same, with better numbers than most, in one fewer game after suffering a season-ending injury during Tennessee's loss at South Carolina three weeks ago. According to the latest odds, Williams is the favorite the win the award and Hooker is on the ballot, despite not being named a finalist.
Spencer Sanders transfer portal destinations: Oklahoma State QB's decision sparks buzz
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior will close his Oklahoma State tenure with 9,553 career passing yards, 67 passing touchdowns, 1,956 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. “It is with a very heavy heart that I am announcing my decision to enter the transfer portal today, and in the spirit of ‘Cowboy culture,’ I wanted everyone to hear it directly from me,” Sanders said in a statement. “I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years. The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever. I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in my next chapter of life. Again, thank you.”
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama being left out of four-team playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban appeared on ESPN shortly after the Crimson Tide was left out of the College Football Playoff, coming in at No. 5 behind No. 3 TCU and No. 4 Ohio State. “We’re obviously disappointed,” Saban told ESPN reporter Marty Smith. “We wanted to see our team...
Get to know LaDarius Henderson, Michigan’s latest Transfer Portal addition
The Michigan football program made an early splash when the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened this week, landing LaDarius Henderson from Arizona State. Henderson, who played left guard and left tackle for the Sun Devils, announced his decision Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. “After much prayer and thought, I will...
Nick Saban discusses potential for opt-outs after missing playoff
Alabama head coach Nick Saban joined a Zoom call to preview the Sugar Bowl after it was revealed the Crimson Tide would face Kansas State in a top-10 matchup on New Year’s Eve. As one would expect, Saban hasn’t watched much film on the ninth-ranked Wildcats yet but was...
247Sports Composite 5-star Winston Watkins commits to "Deion Sanders!"
2025 five-star receiver Winston Watkins Jr. committed to Colorado on Sunday, the morning after Deion Sanders was announced as the next head coach in Boulder. “Deion Sanders!” Watkins stated to 247Sports shortly after going public with his plans. “Big influence to me and will get me to my best ability. "He is that guy. Man he did it on the field and he does it in the office as well. Can't wait to see what he does with the program."
Decision day for 2024 5-star QB DJ Lagway
Everything you need to know ahead of a top Gators target making his verbal commitment. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
BM5: How do Buckeyes match up with Bulldogs in CFP?
How does Ohio State match up with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals? Who might replace Kevin Wilson as the Buckeyes' offensive coordinator? That and much more is covered on the Wednesday 5ish as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
Pardon The Punctuation S5. EP37. | Bearcat Satterdays
Aaron, Ed, and Jeff break down the hiring of Coach Scott Satterfield as the new head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats football team. They also discuss the men's basketball team win, 97-71, over the Bryant Bulldogs, along with discussing the upcoming Crosstown Shootout against the Xavier Musketeers. The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs for a third straight win, before a Lightning Round and several Bums of the Week.
Auburn to hire Ole Miss OL coach; offensive coordinator update
Hugh Freeze is fishing into his old stomping grounds for an important hire on his inaugural Auburn staff. Freeze is expected to hire Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton to the same role at Auburn, sources informed Auburn Undercover. Inside The Rebels reported Thornton informed his players Sunday afternoon that he's leaving for Auburn.
Ohio State's Jaylen Johnson enters transfer portal
The transfer portal is officially open beginning on Monday. A number of players from around the country had already announced their intent to transfer, but Monday marks the day they can officially put their names in the portal and begin to be contacted by other programs. Until Monday, no Ohio...
