Andrea Bocelli speaks with LOCAL Life Magazine
Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance.Photo byGiovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Folklore -looking forward to fitting in Downtown
In many ways Ryan Whyte-Buck is no different than a lot of the chefs out there. All the way down to that first time he took a job as a dishwasher once upon a time and the chef asked for help. “On my first day, the guy says ‘can you...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
wtoc.com
Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
Chief Jacques Battiste resigns abruptly in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste has submitted a letter of resignation this week to County Manager William Fallon, according to the county. This comes a little more than a year after he was sworn in. Battiste's last official day of duty for GCPD will...
savannahceo.com
Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!
Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers. The Georgia Ports Authority’s governing board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s […]
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
wtoc.com
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Teen accused of stealing over $30K in merchandise from Savannah Target
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah teen has racked up over $30,000 in stolen merchandise from an area Target. Police say the $524.99 vacuum cleaner that 19-year-old Keishaun Campbell took from a Savannah Target last week is just the latest steal on a long list. Target’s Loss Prevention Department told the Savannah Police Department that […]
wtoc.com
“It’s so much fun for all the kids:” Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade Saturday. Hundreds of people packed Ford Avenue to ring in the holiday season. This year’s Grand Marshal, John Williams, was one of the first down the parade route. More than 100 entries followed behind him including the Richmond Hill High School Marching Band, Mayor Russ Carpenter and the fire department.
WJCL
Police: Savannah shooting leaves 3 people hurt
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Police Department on the scene of a shooting that left three people hurt. The shooting happened in the area of 38th Street and Bulloch Street Sunday evening. Two victims received non-life-threatening injuries. One received life-threatening injuries, according to SPD. The investigation into this incident...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Visiting Forrest Gump Bench Site in Savannah
Forrest Gump Sits On A Park Bench In Chippewa Square. Chippewa Square is one of the most beautiful squares in Savannah. The square was designed in 1815 as part of the War of 1812. The court commemorates the Battle of Chippewa, a battle fought by men from the Colony of Georgia. It also features a statue of General John Oglethorpe.
Investigators search for person of interest in fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Investigators in Savannah are asking for the public’s help after a fire at a local restaurant. The investigators released a surveillance photo from the night the fire happened and are searching for a person of interest, according to the Savannah Fire Department. The fire happened at 1305 Abercorn Street Saturday morning […]
Brunswick, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Brunswick. The Richmond Hill High School basketball team will have a game with Brunswick High School on December 06, 2022, 12:30:00. The Bradwell Institute basketball team will have a game with Glynn Academy on December 06, 2022, 13:30:00.
WSAV-TV
Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart servicemember
An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt by another servicemember involved in the plot. Former US soldier admits guilt in death of Fort Stewart …. An investigation into the stabbing death of a former soldier led to an admission of guilt...
Glynn County Police Chief Battiste resigns after 18 months, writes resignation letter upon departure
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. — Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste unexpectedly resigned from the department on Dec. 5, 2022. In a news release by the county, Battiste’s last official day on duty for GCPD will be Dec. 16, 2022. Chief Battiste was hired in June 2021 and has...
Woman shot ‘during a physical altercation amongst family members,’ Kingsland police say
KINGSLAND, Ga. — A woman was shot Tuesday morning “during a physical altercation amongst family members,” according to a news release from the Kingsland Police Department. Police responded to the Grove Park Apartments just before 8 a.m. to reports of a domestic disturbance. While officers were on...
