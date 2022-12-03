Read full article on original website
Double your support for KSUT News with a matching grant on Colorado Gives Day, Tuesday, December 6
All donations made to KSUT for Colorado Gives Day support its essential local and regional news coverage. Your pledge to KSUT will be matched by a grant from the Colorado Media Project and their #newsCOneeds campaign, up to $5000. This statewide campaign spotlights and supports great local journalism that serves our communities.
Colorado seeks to improve literacy rates for K through 3rd grade students
Many school districts around the state have been phasing in a new reading curriculum for kindergarten through third grade students. This is part of a decade-long effort in Colorado to improve literacy rates. Ann Schimke has written about this in Chalkbeat Colorado, an online news outlet that focuses on education.
