ATP Challenger Tour: 2022 By The Numbers

101 – Clay (including one indoor event in Maia) The dominance of clay on the Challenger circuit started in 2021 when it accounted for 58% events. This year, it went down to 54%. Compared to 2021, there was one more event on grass with the pre-Wimbledon swing in the United Kingdom making a full comeback. Ismaning is now the only carpet Challenger left on the schedule as the tournament in Eckental was discontinued.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Dusan Lajovic and Luca van Assche Finish the Season with Titles

The last two Challenger events of 2022 were a new tournament in Maspalomas and Maia, which has been ending the season since its introduction in 2019. Dusan Lajovic claimed his 7th title at this level in the former, while the up-and-coming 18-year-old Luca van Assche joined the winners’ circle. Read back on this week’s action:

