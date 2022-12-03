101 – Clay (including one indoor event in Maia) The dominance of clay on the Challenger circuit started in 2021 when it accounted for 58% events. This year, it went down to 54%. Compared to 2021, there was one more event on grass with the pre-Wimbledon swing in the United Kingdom making a full comeback. Ismaning is now the only carpet Challenger left on the schedule as the tournament in Eckental was discontinued.

