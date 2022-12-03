ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc57.com

Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City

One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
ELKHART, IN
WTHR

Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
WESTVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Catalytic Converter Theft at Hospital

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a catalytic converter taken in a hospital parking lot. Occurring outside Franciscan Health outside of Michigan City, police stated that the catalytic converter was cut from the exhaustion system of a 2010 Honda Element on November 28. The theft...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Man injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
STARKE COUNTY, IN

