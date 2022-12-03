Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Celebrates CEO’s 40th AnniversaryBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Related
abc57.com
Michigan City Police investigating homicide on 10th Street
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man died in a shooting in the 700 block of E. 10th St. on Saturday. Police were called to the area at 12:55 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers...
abc57.com
Police do not suspect foul play in suspicious death investigation on North O'Brien Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - An autopsy performed on an individual in a suspicious death investigation does not suggest foul play was involved, according to the South Bend Police Department. Police were called to the 1000 block of N. O'Brien Street at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a person...
regionnewssource.org
Suspect With Fake Gun Found Hiding In Trash Can After Attempted Bank Robbery
On December 1, 2022 around 8:30 AM Porter County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to First State Bank of Porter located at 4136 E US Hwy 12, in reference to an attempted armed robbery, according to police reports. Upon arrival of deputies they were met by Beverly Shores Police who stated...
95.3 MNC
Public help need to identify alleged illegal dumping suspect in Berrien County
Public help is needed identifying a person accused of illegally dropping a truck load of garbage. The person was seen with the garbage on Nov. 27 in the area of La Salle and North Winans Streets, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Anybody with information is asked...
Driver's apparent sneezing attack causes 3-car fatal crash in Northwest Indiana: Police
A man has died in a three-car crash that, according to police, was caused by a fellow driver’s sneezing. The chain reaction crash started on U.S. Highway 6 between State Road 149 and County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, Indiana.
abc57.com
Violent Crimes Unit investigating suspicious death in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 1000 block of O'Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday for the report of a person down, according to the South Bend Police Department. The case is currently being treated as a suspicious death investigation and the department's Violent Crimes Unit is...
abc57.com
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Two people were arrested on numerous drug charges during a traffic stop in South Bend on Monday, according to Indiana State Police. At 1:30 p.m., a state trooper stopped a white 2018 Chevrolet for a moving violation on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive. During...
95.3 MNC
Male killed, female injured in double shooting in Michigan City
One person was killed and a second person was injured in a shooting in Michigan City. Police were called just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, to the 700 Block of East 10th Street where they discovered a male subject lying on the ground with apparent life-threatening injuries and a female victim who had also been shot.
WNDU
Woman pleads guilty to arson for 2021 barn burning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A judge is now accepting a plea agreement for a woman accused of burning down barns in Elkhart County. Sherry Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on October 1, 2021 that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse. The seven other arson counts against Thomas will be dismissed as part of the deal.
95.3 MNC
Steps taken to determine whether teen will be tried as adult for killing Corrections Officer
A teenager charged with murder in South Bend may have his case moved to adult court. A hearing took place on Monday, Dec. 5,to consider that option as prosecutors say the charges against the boy merit him being tried as an adult. The boy was 14 last year when he...
cwbchicago.com
Man gets 12 years for firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers — 19 days after getting probation in a gun case
Just 19 days after Kamari Pleasant received probation for a felony gun case in November 2020, he was accused of firing a machine gun at Chicago police officers who chased him on the city’s South Side. Pleasant, 24, has now cut a deal with prosecutors. They dropped 27 counts...
WNDU
5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Five people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Monday in Elkhart. Emergency crews responded to the call in the 300 block of Chapman Avenue just before 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the front and rear of the first floor of the building.
Detectives investigate inmate's death at northwest Indiana prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Detectives are investigating an inmate's death at a northwest Indiana state prison. The Westville Correctional Facility requested Friday that Indiana State Police investigate the death of an inmate at the facility. The inmate was identified as 53-year-old Matthew Chester. Indiana State Police said detectives with its...
hometownnewsnow.com
Catalytic Converter Theft at Hospital
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a catalytic converter taken in a hospital parking lot. Occurring outside Franciscan Health outside of Michigan City, police stated that the catalytic converter was cut from the exhaustion system of a 2010 Honda Element on November 28. The theft...
22 WSBT
Michigan City Police investigating Saturday morning homicide
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WSBT) — Michigan City Police are investigating an early morning homicide. Police were called to the 700 block of East 10th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who had been shot. Police...
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking case
A lot of weird and strange things happen not just in the United States but all around the world and they surprise us a lot. Now, there is news going viral on the internet that a driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan to settle a tire marking case. According to that news,
WNDU
Man injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is injured after a shooting in South Bend. It happened behind a home in the 1100 block of N. Adams Street just before 10 a.m. on Monday. Police say the 25-year-old victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No suspects are...
WNDU
2 arrested after traffic stop in South Bend leads to drug charges, discovery of wanted felon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are facing numerous drug and gun charges after they were arrested Monday afternoon during a traffic stop in South Bend. A white 2018 Chevrolet was pulled over by Indiana State Police around 1:30 p.m. for a moving violation as it traveled east on East Ireland Road near Irish Hills Drive.
WNDU
One person taken into custody after pursuit across South Bend, Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is in police custody after a 25-minute pursuit through South Bend and Mishawaka early Monday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver with a felony warrant at Hickory Road and McKinley Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The vehicle did not stop for police, leading to a chase.
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/21/22 A camper was reported to be on fire in the area of 700 S. and 300 E. in Knox. 11/21/22 A Culver resident reported damage to his residence. 11/21/22 A Knox resident filed a theft report. 11/21/22 A North Judson resident reported the theft of a gun. 11/21/22 Two...
Comments / 0