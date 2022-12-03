ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Western Iowa Today

Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa Eyeing Thursday Storm Forecast

A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state. Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big […]
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

Snow is Forecast for Thursday

Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across the area and rain to the south parts of the state. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Storm Center

December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern

November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa DOT: Winter Help Wanted

(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is still trying to hire around 300 seasonal workers, to drive snow plows or to work in DOT garages. Craig Bargfrede says they're authorized to hire more than 600 seasonal workers, and have about half in place. He says they have adequate staff to handle winter operations, but are always looking for more seasonal staffers.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Should Iowans Use Their Turn Signals At Roundabouts?

Nothing will fire up an Iowa driver like a good old-fashioned roundabout. They aren't necessarily everywhere in the state of Iowa but they are slowly becoming a lot more common. When it comes to roundabouts, I feel like most Iowans are pretty much divided right down the middle. You either like them or you absolutely hate them.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Ethanol Industry Could Get Boost From New EPA Gas Policy

(Des Moines) A new EPA proposal could benefit Iowa’s ethanol industry. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an increase in the amount of ethanol in gasoline nationwide. The public comment period is now open, and a hearing is planned for January. The proposal also includes incentives to use more biogas from farms and landfills and wood-burning to create energy to recharge electric cars and trucks. Environmentalists and oil industry groups oppose the changes.
IOWA STATE
B100

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor Warns Of Scam

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan

There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”

It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed

Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
BELLEVUE, IA
KOEL 950 AM

New Iowa CDL Program Aims To Combat Driver Shortages

Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in demand for truck drivers as the number of job vacancies remains high. However, 2022 has seen some improvement from 2021 when it comes to these vacancies. In 2022, the trucking industry has been short 78,000 drivers, which is an...
IOWA STATE

