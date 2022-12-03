Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Gas prices continue to drop in Iowa, down another 14 cents in the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gasoline prices in Iowa have fallen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $3.11/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 44.0 cents per gallon lower than a month...
Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program
(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Central Iowa Eyeing Thursday Storm Forecast
A tricky forecast is unfolding for Central Iowa on Thursday. Rain, snow, freezing rain — even thunderstorms — could be possible in different locations around the state. Temperatures will remain in the low and mid-30s over much of the state Thursday, with areas south of I-80 even potentially touching 40. This will mean a big […]
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
kiow.com
Snow is Forecast for Thursday
Forecasters say another storm system is expected to reach the state later this week that could bring snow across the area and rain to the south parts of the state. Meteorologist Cory Martin, at the National Weather Service, says the divider line between snow and rain runs from Council Bluffs to Des Moines to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque, but just a few degrees shift in the temperature could make all the difference.
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Winter Help Wanted
(Ames, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation is still trying to hire around 300 seasonal workers, to drive snow plows or to work in DOT garages. Craig Bargfrede says they're authorized to hire more than 600 seasonal workers, and have about half in place. He says they have adequate staff to handle winter operations, but are always looking for more seasonal staffers.
Should Iowans Use Their Turn Signals At Roundabouts?
Nothing will fire up an Iowa driver like a good old-fashioned roundabout. They aren't necessarily everywhere in the state of Iowa but they are slowly becoming a lot more common. When it comes to roundabouts, I feel like most Iowans are pretty much divided right down the middle. You either like them or you absolutely hate them.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Radio Iowa
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Iowa’s Ethanol Industry Could Get Boost From New EPA Gas Policy
(Des Moines) A new EPA proposal could benefit Iowa’s ethanol industry. The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing an increase in the amount of ethanol in gasoline nationwide. The public comment period is now open, and a hearing is planned for January. The proposal also includes incentives to use more biogas from farms and landfills and wood-burning to create energy to recharge electric cars and trucks. Environmentalists and oil industry groups oppose the changes.
Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today
Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
State Auditor Warns Of Scam
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Top 5 Ways To Tick Off A Native Iowan
There are a lot of very nice people in Iowa and, the whole Midwest for that matter. But that doesn't mean we can't still be agitated by certain comments, perceptions, and, of course, stereotypes. For many who live outside of Iowa, it can be somewhat easy to make generalizations. We're...
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
superhits106.com
Lock and Dam at Bellevue To Be Drained and Closed
Lock and Dam No. 12 at Bellevue will be drained for maintenance and closed to river navigation for an extended period beginning this month. The lock chamber of the facility on the Mississippi River will be “dewatered” this winter for maintenance work, according to Allen Marshall, chief of corporate communications for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Rock Island District. Mashall says it is maintenance that can’t otherwise be done when water is in the chamber. The work on the lock should be completed by the end of February or early March and is similar to work done last winter to Lock No. 15 in the Quad Cities.
Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan Forecasts La Nina to Stick Around through the Winter Months
(Des Moines) State Climatologist Justin Glisan says Iowa’s six-to-ten and eight-to-fourteen-day weather outlook shows below-average temperatures. Glisan looks into his crystal ball into December, January, and February, and what does he see?. Glisan says this forecast is tied into the La Nina phase sticking around. What La Nina means...
New Iowa CDL Program Aims To Combat Driver Shortages
Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in demand for truck drivers as the number of job vacancies remains high. However, 2022 has seen some improvement from 2021 when it comes to these vacancies. In 2022, the trucking industry has been short 78,000 drivers, which is an...
Comments / 0