ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Wednesday’s Key Biscayne dining options and savings

BOGO Happy Hour drinks on the island? $5 wine & beer? Free or Half off appetizers?. That and more are being offered by our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants, who along with the deals, are serving up some of the most delicious dining options on this Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Costa Med...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

First Monday in December healthy dining options on Key Biscayne

As we go through the first full work week in December, here are some healthy start alternatives from our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, December 5. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!. We...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

Consortium of government, foundation, industry and academic institutions create STEM scholarship program for Miami area students

The City of Miami has teamed it up with Venture Miami, the Miami Foundation and technology companies to launch a scholarship program to benefit residents who are planning to study for careers in STEM at local colleges and universities. The University of Miami, Florida International University, Miami-Dade College and Florida...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy