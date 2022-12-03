Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
Iconic Comedian DiesNews Breaking LIVEPalm Springs, CA
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
‘Upscale and chic’ pickleball club planned for Palm Springs could be first in a nationwide chain
Pickleball players rejoice — your options in Palm Springs are about to expand with what could be the first in a national chain of private clubs aimed at providing an exclusive experience for players of the increasingly popular sport. An ownership group led by local entrepreneur Lauri Kibby said...
Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration
The Indian Wells Golf Resort is hosting its first annual Winterfest event where people can see holiday lights, ice skate, and participate in other activities. The golf resort has light-up holiday displays across the golf course. There is an ice skating rink that will be on display until January 1, 2023. To ice skate, you The post Indian Wells Winterfest brings ice skating for a holiday celebration appeared first on KESQ.
Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport
Note: The original version of this article stated that the council voted 4-0 to ask for some adjustments and bring back the airport proposal. The proposal actually passed during the meeting. Visitors to Palm Springs International Airport could soon see more retail and food options that are familiar to Coachella Valley locals. The Palm Springs The post Local flavors and merchants could soon greet travelers at Palm Springs International Airport appeared first on KESQ.
d23.com
JUST ANNOUNCED: Disney Announces Restoration and Recreation of the Interior of Walt Disney’s Plane to Its 1960s Design
Today the Palm Springs Air Museum celebrated Walt Disney’s birthday with a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane. Rarely exhibited items from the interior of the aircraft—also known affectionately as “The Mouse”—are now on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more. These items are on long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives to the museum.
knewsradio.com
Stucco Survives Tight Situation; Resting Comfortably
Photo of Riverside County Animal Control Officer, with Stucco the cat rin a cage, after cat was rescued in Coachella Dec 2nd 2022 Photo from Riverside County Animal Services Dept. Stucco the cat is doing okay. He was rescued after falling down a hollow column at the end of a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Want a desert experience that’s not Joshua Tree? Here are 3
This is not about Joshua Tree, California. That’s not to say the trendy desert town isn’t worth visiting — it absolutely is!. But its skyrocketing popularity carries with it an unpleasant side. “We don’t want it to become Tulum,” one Joshua Tree tourist told my colleague Christopher Reynolds earlier this year, referring to the Mexican beach town overwhelmed by upscale tourists.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
Missing woman in Joshua Tree found
Update 3:40 p.m. Dopson has been located and reunited with her family, authorities confirmed. Original Report Authorities are seeking the community's help in finding a woman missing after her car was found crashed in Joshua Tree Tuesday morning. Melissa Dopson, 33, was reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities said her vehicle was found at the scene The post Missing woman in Joshua Tree found appeared first on KESQ.
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley
With the holiday season upon us, many are in the giving season. Here at home, Variety, Children's Charity of the Desert gave away hundreds of new bikes at 'Palm Springs Motors' on Sunday morning. Students from all three school districts in the Coachella Valley were nominated by their teachers to receive the special holiday gift. The post Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert gives away 300 new bikes to students throughout the Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
parkerliveonline.com
Controlled burn near the river Friday for debris clearance
A controlled burn permit was issued to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and is scheduled to occur on Friday, December 9th at 2449 Parker Dam Road from 10 am to 2 pm. This location is near Gene Camp and Parker Dam. Residents from Gene Camp and Parker Dam...
zachnews.net
News Alert: Parker Dam, CA: Controlled burn fire to occurred near Gene Camp starting during the morning on Friday.
Sources: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Pictures: Google Maps (Courtesy) Parker Dam, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station and San Bernardino County Fire Protection District has confirmed that a controlled burn fire to...
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues
Experts said that there's research to show that dust particles at the Salton Sea are causing asthma and breathing issues. Today, a forum was held at the University of California Riverside Palm Desert campus. News Channel 3 spoke with residents who live near the Salton Sea and experts about solutions that will help the quality of life. "We The post Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues appeared first on KESQ.
Dog rescued after it was spotted being dragged by truck in Apple Valley, neighbors say
Residents in Apple Valley are outraged after a dog that was reportedly tied to a truck was dragged down a road.
Fontana Herald News
Warehouses: good in the short term, not so good in the long run, according to new report
In discussions about the Inland Empire economy, one question is sure to create controversy: Is the proliferation of warehouses good or bad?. The answer is that while the warehouses (and the thousands of jobs they create) have helped the local area in the short term, they will not be as beneficial in the long run, according to a new report by analysts from the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP) in Riverside.
Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio
It's a little pig in a big city! A stray pig was found wandering the streets of Indio Monday afternoon. Police said they got reports of the pig seen in the area of Monroe Street and Miles Avenue. Officer Cardenas and Officer Escalante found the pig, Kiwi, and helped get it to a safe place. The post Stray pig found wandering the streets of Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused
Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute. Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road. Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes The post Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused appeared first on KESQ.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
Comments / 1