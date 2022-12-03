Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Activist investor Bluebell targets BlackRock, seeks ouster of CEO Fink
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tiny activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners is taking aim at BlackRock, BLK.N the world's largest asset manager, blasting its focus on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues and seeking to oust longtime CEO Larry Fink who advises captains of industry and world leaders. Bluebell, with...
NASDAQ
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
NASDAQ
The Ultra-Contrarian Case for Investing in Solana Right Now
By nearly any metric, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the worst performers in the crypto market this year. Solana is down 57% over the past 30 days and 92% for the year. That makes Solana the worst-performing top 100 crypto over the past month, and the 97th worst-performing crypto year-to-date. In short, this is rock bottom for Solana.
NASDAQ
Why Wix.com Stock Dived Today
The stock market had a day to forget on Tuesday, but Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) shareholders really had a day to forget. Shares of the DIY website services company fell by nearly 5% in price as it was revealed that a prominent institutional investor had trimmed its stake. So what. After...
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Small-Cap Value Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
A small-cap value fund is a good choice for investors seeking diversification across sectors and companies, and focusing on gaining exposure to stocks trading at a discount. Investors with a high-risk appetite tend to invest in these funds. Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential and can subsequently see an increase in market capitalization.
NASDAQ
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lockheed Martin (LMT) closed at $484, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of...
NASDAQ
Why Airbnb Stock Fell Today
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) finished lower today as Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and due to a broader sell-off on fears of a recession. The stock closed down 5.5%. Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak lowered his rating from equal weight to underweight on the home-sharing stock as he foresaw constrained supply growth for the company.
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
RSI Alert: Jack in the Box (JACK) Now Oversold
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Should VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/24/2012. The fund is sponsored by Van Eck. It has amassed assets over $6.50 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
Could Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) be the Next FTX?
Following the scandal and bankruptcy surrounding the Bahamas-based cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the whole crypto economy has once again found itself under increased scrutiny. Can crypto holders trust centralized exchanges? If not, is the decentralized model better if there are no regulators and safety valves to protect them? You can easily see why faith in cryptos gaining increased adoption is going down the drain. From “What’s going to be Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) price next year?” the conversation has shifted to “Which is the next crypto exchange about to crumble?” However, in my view, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is not the next FTX, and I'll explain why in this article.
NASDAQ
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Sanmina (SANM) Stock Moves -1.25%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Sanmina (SANM) closed at $64.22, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Is Ross Stores Stock (NASDAQ:ROST) a Safe Bet Against Inflation?
Discount retailer Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) recently gave out surprisingly better-than-expected guidance for the upcoming holiday quarter. It raised its FY2023 earnings outlook on the back of robust Q3 results. The stock has already gained almost 20% since then. Nonetheless, I believe the stock presents a good investment hedge in a high-inflation environment where consumers seek more and more discounted merchandise.
Comments / 0