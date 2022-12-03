Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most Sick
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family Members
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Looking For More Aggressive Tyreke Key
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes was discussing the Vols’ interior scoring following their, 94-40, win over Alcorn State when a beside the topic thought popped into his head. “Tyreke is still turning down too many shots that he needs to take for us from the perimeter,” Barnes said.
atozsports.com
The disrespect to the Tennessee Vols stretches past the football field
The Tennessee Volunteers have been the target of plenty disrespect over the past couple of months. Firstly, the Volunteers were ranked behind the Alabama Crimson Tide in the final College Football Playoff rankings. They beat Alabama this season. Then, star quarterback Hendon Hooker was snubbed as a finalist for the...
Tennessee Football 2022-23 Transfer Portal Tracker
The 45-day transfer portal window has officially opened as of today, and new names are popping up in the portal by the minute. Prior to the window opening, Tennessee had five players announce their intentions to enter. This article will serve as a running update during the window to reflect names ...
rockytopinsider.com
A Non-Stop Start to December for Tennessee Athletics | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back! After a week of missing the show (sorry, sickness!), RTI hosts Ryan Schumpert and Ric Butler are back to break down all of the big events that have transpired throughout December. The guys get into plenty of football conversation as they...
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Blows Past Alcorn State
Tennessee extended its win streak to six games Sunday night, defeating Alcorn State, 94-40, at Thompson-Boling Arena. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key’s big performances sparked Tennessee’s offense while the Vols’ defense met their high standard. Here’s three quick takeaways. Julian Phillips Leads The Way. Tennessee coach...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Six For Top 30 Recruit
Four-star class of 2024 shooting guard Cam Scott released his top six including Tennessee Saturday afternoon. Auburn, Florida State, Kansas, South Carolina and Texas join Tennessee in Scott’s top six. Scott ranks as the No. 26 player and the No. 7 shooting guard in the country according to the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Extends Offer to Mississippi State Receiver RaRa Thomas
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Rodarius “RaRa” Thomas entered the transfer portal on Monday and already has several marquee offers – including Josh Heupel’s Tennessee Volunteers. On Monday night, Thomas tweeted that he had officially been offered a scholarship from Tennessee. Thomas, a sophomore from Eufaula,...
rockytopinsider.com
Vescovi Out, James Available For Tennessee Basketball Against Alcorn State
Tennessee is expected to get one starter back in the lineup against Alcorn State but one will be unavailable. Senior forward Josiah-Jordan James is expected to return to the lineup barring any pregame setbacks after missing the last four games with a knee injury that plagued him in the preseason and early this year. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi is out with a strained left shoulder, RTI learned Sunday afternoon.
UT fans react to college rankings and Orange Bowl selection
University of Tennessee fans had a lot to say about the Vols' football season from all the highs to some brutal upsets leading them to an Orange Bowl selection.
SEC WR Gets Transfer Portal Offer From Vols, Could Visit Soon
Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas officially entered the transfer portal on Monday morning. Since his name hit the portal, he has already picked up offers from Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Utah, and multiple others. Thomas initially announced his intentions to enter the transfer ...
VFL Peyton Manning's college career to be honored with Silver Anniversary Award
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Peyton Manning will soon add another award celebrating his illustrious football career -- this time honoring his college athletic accolades 25 years later. Manning is one of six athletes receiving the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. The award honors athletes on the 25th anniversary of the...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Lands in the Final College Football Playoff Rankings
The final College Football Playoff Top 6 has officially been released as of early Sunday afternoon. While the full Top 25 rankings won’t come out until late Sunday afternoon, the first six were revealed just after noon eastern time. The Tennessee Volunteers land at No. 6 in the final...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Clemson's Orange Bowl opponent revealed
The Orange Bowl matchup is officially set. Clemson clinched its first trip to South Beach since 2015 with its ACC title game rout of North Carolina late Saturday night. On Sunday, the Tigers' opponent was (...)
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt signs NIL deal with Hyatt hotels
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has officially signed a name, image and likeness deal with World of Hyatt, the group behind the Hyatt family of hotels. “We have been admiring Jalin’s talent and want him to experience the Hyatt way of travel as well as help...
WATE
How to buy University of Tennessee Athletics gear
Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Vol fans will have the chance to buy gear and apparel from multiple Tennessee Athletics programs at their on-campus inventory sale next week. Knoxville mayor leads discussion...
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
