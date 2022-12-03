Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Masking Urged in Some Counties, At-Home Test Accuracy
With COVID levels rising in some Illinois counties, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending masking in certain locations. Plus, how accurate is an at-home test and when can you trust your results?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Masks...
stlpublicradio.org
Flu cases are rising quickly in the St. Louis region
In the last weeks of November, cases of influenza in St. Louis County more than doubled. The county Department of Public Health published a graph of the percent of influenza-like-illnesses in emergency hospital visits — it’s a red line shooting almost straight up. “Flu cases have significantly increased...
959theriver.com
Counties With Elevated Levels Of COVID Cases Up In Illinois
The number of counties in Illinois with elevated levels of COVID-19 cases is on the rise. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 63 counties in the state at an elevated Community Level for the virus as of November 18th. That is up from 46 counties the previous week. Will County is listed as low level as well as Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties, but DuPage County is listed as medium level. Chicago and Cook County remain in the Medium COVID-19 Community Level.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
wmay.com
Illinois At ”Very High” Level Of Flu Activity
Illinois is now at a “very high” level of flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate of influenza cases is climbing much earlier in the season than usual, adding to the strain on doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals as they cope with a variety of respiratory illnesses, including COVID.
KFVS12
New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
beckersasc.com
Illinois physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud
Monique Brotman, DO, based in Oak Park, Ill., has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor Medicaid fraud, the Wednesday Journal reported Dec. 6. Dr. Brotman was charged for billing nearly $59,000 to Medicaid for ultrasounds and additional services between December 2008 and February 2015 that were not provided. She said the discrepancies...
NBC Chicago
Masks Now Recommended in 12 Illinois Counties After Reaching ‘High' COVID Community Level
With cases increasing in Illinois as weather gets colder and residents return from holiday gatherings, 12 of the state's 102 counties have now reached a "high" community level, according to the CDC. The data, which monitors the community COVID level in Illinois counties each week, showed 63 counties in Illinois...
advantagenews.com
Fentanyl deaths increasing in Illinois
State lawmakers and advocates are pushing for more awareness and resources to address the dangers of fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent and can harm someone just by the touch. The precursors for the drug has origins in China and has been found to be trafficked across the United State's southern border with Mexico.
fox32chicago.com
IDPH: 11 flu outbreaks reported in Illinois over the past week
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - 'Tis the season for sniffling, sneezing and coughs. Across Illinois, there have been 11 flu outbreaks reported in the past week. CDC data shows the state ranks in the high category for flu cases with health experts fearing that cases of the virus could be much worse this winter.
Flu Activity Now ‘Very High' in Both Illinois and Indiana, CDC Says
As the weather gets colder, flu season is worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception. Influenza activity is considered to be "very high" in both states based on the most recent data from the week ending Nov. 26, according to a Weekly Influenza Report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MyStateline.com
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory …. Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
Illinois Police Add Another Warning To Their Holiday Driving Tips
With the holidays in full swing, Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From December 16th through January 2nd, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high visibility "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" and "Drive High/ Get a DUI." traffic safety campaign.
thecentersquare.com
People Are Leaving Illinois in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
Free underwear for 'all committed persons who menstruate' passes Illinois statehouse
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for "all committed persons who menstruate" at no cost to the inmate.
1027superhits.com
IMPACT Central Illinois announces historic grant funding for 2023
PEORIA, Ill. — A women-only philanthropy group in central Illinois is announcing the “impact” they will have for a variety of causes in the region. This week, the area’s IMPACT 100 group announced they have completed their annual membership and fundraising drive and they will have more than $300,000 dollars in grants to distribute in the New Year.
IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska
(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
Two gas tax increases coming to Illinois next year
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two increases to the Illinois gas tax are set to hit in 2023. On July 1st, Gov. JB Pritzker placed a six-month freeze on the 2022 gas tax increase to offset the costs of inflation on households’ bottom line. However, Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, […]
1027superhits.com
Pritzker signs SAFE-T Act changes into law
CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker is signing changes the Illinois Legislature made in the SAFE-T Act into law. Pritzker’s office says he signed House Bill 1095 into law Tuesday — without any fanfare or ceremony. It was a so-called “trailer bill” full of amendments and clarifications...
