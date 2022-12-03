ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
ffxnow.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
truecrimedaily

Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
CENTREVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Shore News Network

20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
wnav.com

Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis

Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fredericksburg.today

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI

Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
STAFFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy