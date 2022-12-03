Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
ffxnow.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
Remains found near tree in 1993 positively identified as Va. woman last seen in 1987
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- Human remains found almost 30 years ago at the base of a tree have been positively identified as a 34-year-old woman last seen in 1987. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Dec. 6, 1993, landscapers found human remains in Centreville, Virginia, at the base of a tree. Detectives went to the scene and also uncovered a yellow barrette, a red comb, jewelry, and other clothing. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner reportedly determined the victim died from stab and knife wounds to the upper body. The victim was believed to be between 28 to 39 years old.
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
WJLA
Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded gun on school property: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County student was arrested Tuesday for possession of a handgun on school property, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The student is enrolled at Central High School in Capitol Heights, police said. Shortly after 10 a.m., the...
20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 20-year-old man was shot to death in Southeast, D.C. on Sunday night. The shooting happened at a residence at the 4200 Block of 4th Street. Shortly after 10:30 pm, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting report. When they arrived at the 4th Street address, they found 20-year-old Marjai Wimbush of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under The post 20-Year-Old Shot And Killed In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland State Police ID Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Prince George's County
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle sporting new Jersey tags that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend. Investigators say that they are looking for a black...
wnav.com
Restaurant Employee Locked in Freezer During Robbery in Annapolis
Police say robbers entered a restaurant on the 100 block of Main Street in Annapolis and demanded that a woman who works there open the safe. When she couldn't open it they locked her in a walk-in freezer and stole her purse. This happened early on Saturday morning at about 1:30 and police are still investigating.
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
fredericksburg.today
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI
Pedestrian struck on Choptank Road in Stafford. Driver charged with DUI. A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3rd at 6:00 p.m. deputies responded to a pedestrian struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by Melissa Jones, 43, struck a teenage juvenile walking in the area.
Comments / 0