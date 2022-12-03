ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

mocoshow.com

CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
WJLA

DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
ffxnow.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring

Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County

MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA

Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA

37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified

WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD

