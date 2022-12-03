Read full article on original website
Related
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
mocoshow.com
CVS Pharmacy in Montgomery Village Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
Montgomery County Police responded to an armed robbery of the CVS at 19100 Montgomery Village Ave on Tuesday morning around 10:30am. According to Public Safety Reporter Cordell Pugh, “a male robbed the pharmacy at knifepoint, also stole an iPhone. Incident at least partially captured on CCTV”. The suspect was arrested near Watkins Mill Elementary and South Valley Park in Montgomery Village around 10:50am.
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
WJLA
DC police search for suspect in Northwest attempted armed robbery
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery in Northwest D.C. At approximately 10:46 a.m. on Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of Columbia Road, the suspect approached employees at a store, brandished a gun and demanded entry into the establishment's pharmacy, police say.
ffxnow.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.
mymcmedia.org
Police Identify Man Shot, Killed Friday in Silver Spring
Police identified a man who authorities said was shot and killed Friday in Silver Spring. 29-year-old Nathaniel Potts, of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) wrote in a release Saturday. At about 3:05 a.m. Friday, officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue...
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
fox5dc.com
Shots fired at officers by worker at Rockville business who thought they were suspects: officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Authorities have arrested a worker at a Montgomery County business who they say fired shots at police early Tuesday morning after he mistook officers as suspects connected to a suspicious vehicle that had previously been reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of...
WJLA
Man found shot to death on Alexandria sidewalk, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Alexandria Monday night, according to Fairfax County police. After neighbors reported hearing shots fired, Fairfax County Police detectives responded to the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 7900 block of Audubon Ave., police said.
WUSA
Man charged with stabbing stranger in the heart in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Dec. 2, 2022 before the arrest. Police have charged a 65-year-old man with stabbing a stranger in the heart, killing him. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 16, when 19-year-old Therry Buhdeng was reportedly walking across...
WJLA
Prince George's County student arrested for bringing loaded gun on school property: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Prince George's County student was arrested Tuesday for possession of a handgun on school property, according to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD). The student is enrolled at Central High School in Capitol Heights, police said. Shortly after 10 a.m., the...
Maryland State Police ID Vehicle Involved In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Prince George's County
Maryland State Police investigators are seeking the public's assistance in tracking down the driver of a vehicle sporting new Jersey tags that is believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County over the weekend. Investigators say that they are looking for a black...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
Comments / 0