Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Washington
Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
Murder Suspect Nabbed In DC Shooting Death Of VA School Worker Christian Monje
Authorities announced the arrest of a Maryland charged with the murder of a popular Fairfax, VA schools employee who was gunned down on Memorial Day in Washington DC. Montgomery County resident James Carl Jackson, 28, of Silver Spring, has been arrested and charged on a warrant for first-degree mur…
Shooting Suspect At Large After 26-Year-Old Man Found Gunned Down On Virginia Sidewalk: Police
An investigation has been launched in Fairfax County after a man was found on the sidewalk by passersby with multiple gunshot wounds, police announced.Lorton resident Jordan Summers, 26, was found shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 in the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue in the Alexandria Avenue of…
Maryland gun store owner arrested after firing gun at undercover police vehicle, police say
ROCKVILLE, Md. — The well-known owner of a Rockville gun store was arrested early Tuesday morning after firing a gun at an undercover Montgomery County police car. The officer in the car was patrolling the area because of a rash of gun store burglaries, according to police. The man...
Prince William Police investigating armed home invasion
According to police, officers responded to a home on the 14400 block of Sedona Drive for a report of a home invasion. It was determined that before the incident took place, there was a fight outside between a resident of the home and two people he knew.
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
ffxnow.com
Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue
(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Fairfax City Police: ULTA larceny suspects stole $2,300 worth of items
According to the City of Fairfax Police Department, at around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the two people pictured went into the ULTA on the 9600 block of Main Street and stole around $2,300 worth of merchandise.
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
fox5dc.com
3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
WTOP
1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting
Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
Maryland Church Vandals On The Loose, MASSIVE Reward Offered (VIDEO)
Montgomery County church vandals are on the loose after police say several suspects broke into the place of worship before vandalizing property and fleeing the scene last month.The burglary occurred around 11 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25, at the Scotland AME Zion Church located in the 10900 block of Seven…
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
Police: Woman with child in car charged with DUI following traffic stop in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman who drove through a red light while swerving her vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, was allegedly intoxicated with a child in the car, authorities said. On Nov. 30, Prince William County officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road in...
sungazette.news
Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide
The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
Driver Dies After Being Pinned By Cargo He Was Shipping Through DC, Police Say
Officials confirmed that the driver of a tractor-trailer traveling through Northeast has died from injuries sustained when the load he was carrying on his 18-wheeler shifted into the driver’s compartment and trapped him.At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, DC Fire and EMS crews responded t…
bethesdamagazine.com
Detectives release identity of victim found dead in his car in the Potomac River
Montgomery County police announced the identity of the man found dead in his car Sunday morning in the Potomac River. Johnnie Bouknight, 74, of Upper Marlboro was found around 10:38 a.m. on Sunday by authorities, police stated in a news release. According to the police, officials responded to reports of...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
Comments / 0