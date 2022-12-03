ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

NBC Washington

Gun Store Co-Owner Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

A co-owner of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
ROCKVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Person killed in two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue

(Updated at 3:20 p.m.) A 19-year-old man from Chantilly died this morning in a two-vehicle crash on Prosperity Avenue in Merrifield. According to police, David Mendez Hernandez was driving north in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in a 2007 Nissan 350Z when he crashed into a tractor-trailer turning left into the southbound lanes. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.
MERRIFIELD, VA
fox5dc.com

Fatal shooting in Alexandria under investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found dead Monday night on a sidewalk near an apartment complex in Alexandria. Fairfax County police said they received the call from a concerned community member who found the man at 8:02 p.m. When officers responded to the 7900 block of Audubon Avenue near...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

3 students arrested after brawl inside Alexandria City High School

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A video depicting students fighting inside a Virginia high school is making its rounds on social media. Three students have been arrested after the massive fight inside Alexandria City High School, and as a precaution, officers from the Alexandria Police Department were at the school Tuesday. FOX...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

1 killed in Alexandria, Va. shooting

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a fatal shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. Second Lieutenant James Curry, a spokesperson for the department, said that a resident discovered a man on the sidewalk after 8 p.m. Monday in the 7900 block of Audobon Avenue. The person died at the scene of the shooting.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Police: Numerous brandishing incidents reported countywide

The Arlington County Police Department has reported a host of brandishing incidents in recent days. • On Nov. 25 at 8:33 a.m., a woman was driving on southbound Interstate 395 at South Glebe Road when the male driver of another vehicle began yelling at her and allegedly displayed a firearm, Arlington police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

